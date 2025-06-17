“Doesn't have to be Superman”: Ryan Clark predicts Mike Tomlin’s plan for Aaron Rodgers as Steelers era begins for 4x NFL MVP

Aaron Rodgers is officially in black and gold, and expectations are sky-high in Pittsburgh. However, according to former Steelers safety Ryan Clark, Mike Tomlin may have a different plan for the four-time NFL MVP.

Ad

On Tuesday, Clark shared his thoughts, discussing how Pittsburgh structured the team around Rodgers to manage — not carry — the offense.

"I think that Aaron Rodgers is going to play well in Pittsburgh and I think the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be a playoff team," Clark said (04:58), via ESPN's "Get Up." "They've built this team around a quarterback that doesn't have to be Superman.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We look at Mike Tomlin and Mike Tomlin has won with quarterbacks of all sorts of statures and he's taken those quarterbacks to the playoffs, but they've been blown out in the playoffs. He's not going to ask Aaron Rodgers to be all he ever was because he no longer is that."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

After years of instability at quarterback post-Ben Roethlisberger, Clark believes Tomlin would be betting on Rodgers as the steady hand, not the savior.

Since 2022, the Steelers leaned on Kenny Pickett, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, but none of them brought long-term answers. Rodgers may not need to be vintage No. 12; however, in Pittsburgh, he could prove his stature after a rough Jets stint.

Also read: "It's going to be must-see" - Cam Newton explains why Aaron Rodgers instantly turns Steelers into a threat in AFC

Ad

Ex-Steelers WR gives positive outlook on Aaron Rodgers era in Pittsburgh

Aaron Rodgers has a clean slate in Pittsburgh, and a former Steelers wideout is all-in on the move. Allen Robinson II, who spent the 2023 season under Mike Tomlin, believes Rodgers is what Steel City needs.

“Aaron Rodgers going to Pittsburgh, I think it’s a phenomenal fit,” Robinson said on Monday (08:15), via "This is Football."

Ad

He also praised Tomlin’s history with big personalities like Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell, saying the coach knows how to bring the best out of stars.

Ad

Robinson believes Rodgers' “alpha nature” will thrive with Tomlin giving him the reins. That autonomy, combined with the structure in Pittsburgh, could unlock a deep playoff run, and maybe a shot at becoming Super Bowl winners.

Also read: Analyst predicts Jets' 2025 wins with Justin Fields while dismissing playoffs hopes in post-Aaron Rodgers era

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.