“Doesn't have to be Superman”: Ryan Clark predicts Mike Tomlin’s plan for Aaron Rodgers as Steelers era begins for 4x NFL MVP

Aaron Rodgers is officially in black and gold, and expectations are sky-high in Pittsburgh. However, according to former Steelers safety Ryan Clark, Mike Tomlin may have a different plan for the four-time NFL MVP.
On Tuesday, Clark shared his thoughts, discussing how Pittsburgh structured the team around Rodgers to manage — not carry — the offense.
"I think that Aaron Rodgers is going to play well in Pittsburgh and I think the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be a playoff team," Clark said (04:58), via ESPN's "Get Up." "They've built this team around a quarterback that doesn't have to be Superman.
"We look at Mike Tomlin and Mike Tomlin has won with quarterbacks of all sorts of statures and he's taken those quarterbacks to the playoffs, but they've been blown out in the playoffs. He's not going to ask Aaron Rodgers to be all he ever was because he no longer is that."
After years of instability at quarterback post-Ben Roethlisberger, Clark believes Tomlin would be betting on Rodgers as the steady hand, not the savior.
Since 2022, the Steelers leaned on Kenny Pickett, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, but none of them brought long-term answers. Rodgers may not need to be vintage No. 12; however, in Pittsburgh, he could prove his stature after a rough Jets stint.
Ex-Steelers WR gives positive outlook on Aaron Rodgers era in Pittsburgh
Aaron Rodgers has a clean slate in Pittsburgh, and a former Steelers wideout is all-in on the move. Allen Robinson II, who spent the 2023 season under Mike Tomlin, believes Rodgers is what Steel City needs.
“Aaron Rodgers going to Pittsburgh, I think it’s a phenomenal fit,” Robinson said on Monday (08:15), via "This is Football."
He also praised Tomlin’s history with big personalities like Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell, saying the coach knows how to bring the best out of stars.
Robinson believes Rodgers' “alpha nature” will thrive with Tomlin giving him the reins. That autonomy, combined with the structure in Pittsburgh, could unlock a deep playoff run, and maybe a shot at becoming Super Bowl winners.
