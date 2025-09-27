  • home icon
  • "Doesn't take himself too seriously": Giants coach gets honest on Jaxson Dart’s “swagger” influencing learning process as rookie awaits QB1 debut

By Sanu Abraham
Published Sep 27, 2025 16:54 GMT
NFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney pointed to Jaxson Dart’s steady personality as a reason the rookie appears prepared for his first NFL start this weekend. Dart, drafted at No. 25 out of Ole Miss, was promoted after coach Brian Daboll confirmed on Wednesday that veteran Russell Wilson would be benched following an 0-3 opening stretch.

The Giants face the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Tierney described Dart’s approach as lighthearted but focused, noting that the rookie rarely looks rattled in practice situations.

"He just got a really good way about him," Tierney said. "He doesn't let things rattle him."
"This was something we kind of stole from Tommy DeVito. Always Rule number one is, don't panic. And Jaxson, without knowing that, has kind of done that. No matter what scenario we put him in, he's just got it. He just goes about his business and has fun with it, doesn't take himself too seriously, but knows when to lock in. So there's a good balance with that."
Jaxson Dart's demeanor earns trust inside the Giants' facility

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants (Credits: IMAGN)
Jaxson Dart has yet to throw a regular-season pass, though he has taken a handful of snaps in designed run situations. Those plays gave the staff confidence in his ability to manage the offense under pressure.

Tierney has compared Dart’s calm presence to the “moxie” associated with successful passers in the past.

"We used 'moxie' in the past," Tierney said. "It's the 'it' factor. I think that's all the same."

Los Angeles enters Week 4 with one of the league’s top scoring defenses, adding weight to Dart’s debut assignment. The Giants hope to lean on concepts Dart executed at Ole Miss, including quick reads and run-pass options, to ease his transition.

The rookie has also shown initiative in his preparation, checking in with coaches about game-plan details late in the week.

Russell Wilson, who is now serving as the backup, said he will support Jaxson Dart after reflecting on the guidance he once received as a rookie. Wide receiver Malik Nabers remains a question mark because of a shoulder injury, which would hinder this team's passing attack.

Regardless of the situation, Dart has expressed that he views the opportunity as part of the obligation of playing quarterback at the highest level. He expressed his focus is on looking for ways to turn those close losses early in the season into wins.

Sanu Abraham

