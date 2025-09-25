Giants great Phil Simms gives clear verdict after team names Jaxson Dart as starter for remainder of 2025

The New York Giants are taking a chance with Jaxson Dart as the starting quarterback in Week 4. This decision follows veteran quarterback Russell Wilson's 0-3 start to the season, raising questions about his suitability as the team's starting quarterback.After the Giants announced this change, former Giants star Phil Simms came forward to share his verdict on Jaxson Dart taking over as the QB1. The retired two-time Super Bowl champion also highlighted the rookie's mindset after the first three weeks.&quot;I hear all the people talking... Well, they need to sit him for the whole year,&quot; Simms said as per a tweet by NFL reporter Ralph Vacchiano. &quot;He shouldn't play until week 10. That is nuts. ... I thought Jaxson Dart would sit on the sidelines for maybe four or five games. You stand over there, Adam, I was one of these guys.&quot;&quot;I was just a fan the first game or two, like, 'yeah, this is pretty cool,' being on the sideline and watching teh game. And then week three, I remember looking out there going, 'you know, I can do this.' And then by week four you're like, 'shoot, when are they gonna play me?' And I'm sure Jaxson Dart is kind of in that same mold.&quot;So far in three games, Russell Wilson has recorded 778 yards with just three passing touchdowns. In Week 3, they suffered a humiliating 9-22 loss at home at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. In that game, Wilson had completed 18 of the 32 passes he attempted for 160 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.Giants HC Brian Daboll shares his thoughts on replacing Russell Wilson with Jaxson DartOn Wednesday, Daboll talked about this change in the team's quarterback depth chart during media availability. He took responsibility for the decision to replace Wilson with Dart and stated that there was no external factor influencing his choice.He also opened up about his expectations for the rookie quarterback in Week 4.&quot;We had a private conversation, it was my decision,&quot; Daboll said. &quot;It's not always going to be perfect, but I do think that he has the right makeup and athleticism. And look, we're going to do everything that we can do to help him be the best player. I know he is as well.&quot;&quot;Just make good decisions, throw the ball where he needs to throw it, make loose plays if he needs to make loose plays, take care of it. He doesn't have to do any more than that. There will be a lot of things to learn from.&quot;The Giants will take on the Chargers on Sept. 28 at MetLife Stadium. Can Dart help his team secure their first win of the season?