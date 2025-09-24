Russell Wilson speaks out on future trade or release after being replaced by Jaxson Dart

Russell Wilson made it clear that he has no intention of walking away from the New York Giants. His comments came after losing his starting job to rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart just three weeks into the season.
After New York’s 0-3 start, Giants coach Brian Daboll is turning to Dart, the No. 25 pick in April out of Ole Miss. Wilson, who joined the franchise on a one-year deal following stints in Denver and Pittsburgh, was informed he would serve as the QB2.
Meeting reporters for the first time since the decision, Wilson dismissed the idea of pursuing a release or trade to find playing time elsewhere.
"No, I'm focused on helping this team win," Wilson said on Wednesday. "I'm focused on helping Jaxson (Dart).
"I'm focused on me getting ready to be the best version of me today, on Wednesday. I wanna be here. I love this organization, I love the process of it all. I love the guys in the locker room. I'm not giving up on us and this season."
His approach contrasts with last season when Daniel Jones sought his release after being demoted. Wilson completed 65 of 110 passes for 778 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions before the switch.
Russell Wilson maintains belief in abilities despite demotion
While accepting his new role, Russell Wilson stressed that he still trusts his ability to contribute at a high level.
"For me personally, I'm not done," Wilson told reporters on Wednesday. "I've got so much belief in myself and know what I'm capable of. I believe I was able to show it, especially on the road in Dallas and everything else. I know that I can help this football team if that comes up."
The change followed a week where Wilson threw for 450 yards and three scores in an overtime loss to the Cowboys. However, he struggled in the red zone in the defeat to the Chiefs that sealed his benching.
New York coach Brian Daboll confirmed that Wilson will back up Jaxson Dart while Jameis Winston remains third on the depth chart. The Giants traded two third-round picks to move up in the draft to secure the rookie. This could also determine Daboll’s future after a 3-17 stretch since the start of last season.
Dart is set to make his first NFL start on Sunday versus the unbeaten LA Chargers at MetLife Stadium. He has appeared in a handful of plays but has yet to attempt a pass in the regular season.
