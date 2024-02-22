Dolly Parton walks fans through train of thought over viral Cowboys cheerleader costume at Thanksgiving

Dolly Parton's halftime performance during the Dallas Cowboys annual Thanksgiving game was one nobody could stop talking about. Parton performed a medley of her greatest hits, dressed in a bedazzled take of the iconic Cowboys' cheerleader's uniforms. NFL fans flocked to social media afterward as most loved the look from the 78-year-old country music superstar.

Dolly Parton recently spoke to USA Today about her career and that viral moment on Thanksgiving. Parton said she had some nerves about performing in the outfit but she knew that her fear couldn't get in the way of her doing something she wanted to do:

"But I thought, 'Well at my age, if I can pull it off, it's going to be good. And if I don't, I can just pass it off as an old woman doing a stupid a*s thing. I've always said my desire to do something is greater than my fear of it."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Dolly Parton went on to say that she has had the same philosophy her entire life which has essentially launched her country music career. She knew that if she took a chance things may work out and if not, she would just go back to her regular life.

In this case, Parton entertained NFL fans and their families on Thanksgiving by showing that nobody is ever too old to try something new.

Cowboys' Thanksgiving game was the most watched to date

The Thanksgiving and NFL collaboration always starts with a home game for the Detroit Lions at noon. Jack Harlow performed the halftime show during the Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving matchup against the Green Bay Packers, however, his performance left a lot to be desired. Harlow's halftime show was deemed low-energy and didn't have much of a set or stage.

Expand Tweet

That's the reason NFL fans were taken aback when Dolly Parton appeared on a star-shaped stage dressed in a cheerleader's uniform and had fans singing and dancing in their seats.

The Dallas Cowboys' game was the most-watched game of the season at that point. Dallas' 45-10 win over the Washington Commanders and Parton's halftime extravaganza brought in over 41 million viewers and peaked at 44 million viewers.