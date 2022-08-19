"He's right handed and he throws lefty" - Dolphins HC doubles down on Tyreek Hill claims by backing Tua Tagovailoa to succeed in 2022 NFL season

There has been a lot of talk this offseason about whether quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can lead the Miami Dolphins to success. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been an outspoken supporter of the quarterback's since being traded to Miami.

Hill, who won a Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, has said that his new quarterback is the best he has ever played with. More than once, he has mentioned his impeccable accuracy.

But Hill isn't the only member of the Dolphins who is throwing his support behind Tagovailoa. First-year head coach Mike McDaniel was a guest on the Dan LeBatard Show this week and raved about the quarterback's talent. Here's what he said:

"The skill set is crazy... He's right-handed and he throws lefty... It's the most accurate catchable ball I've ever seen."

The coach spoke at length about the quarterback. He he will try to realize Tua Tagovailoa's potential and maximize his effectiveness in the 2022 season. Miami have done everything they can to help the coach and quarterback this offseason, adding several important offensive weapons.

The Miami Dolphins have done all they can for Tua Tagovailoa in the upcoming campaign

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins made several personnel changes throughout the offseason. In addition to a complete change in the coaching staff, they traded for superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill. If this is Tua Tagovailoa's last opportunity to prove himself as an NFL quarterback, he has all the offensive weapons necessary to get the job done.

Ruthie Polinsky @ruthiepolinsky



I’m not saying Tua doesn’t have it in him. I’m just saying I want to see more. @VBSofficial_ Tua has been credited with 4 game-winning drives in his career. That ranks last among active QBs. For reference, Herbert has 8.I’m not saying Tua doesn’t have it in him. I’m just saying I want to see more. @VBSofficial_ Tua has been credited with 4 game-winning drives in his career. That ranks last among active QBs. For reference, Herbert has 8.I’m not saying Tua doesn’t have it in him. I’m just saying I want to see more.

Tight end Mike Gesicki has developed into one of the best tight ends in the NFL and has the ability to make big plays. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had an impressive rookie campaign with over 1,000 yards and six touchdowns. Paired with Hill, Waddle could be even more explosive in his second season.

Tagovailoa's biggest job will be to protect the football. If Tagovailoa can make good decisions and get the ball down the field, the Dolphins will be AFC East contenders in 2022. Their fans are hopeful of making the postseason, a feat they have not achieved since the 2016 season.

Their main task will be within their division. The New York Jets had a good draft and are an unknown quantity in the upcoming campaign. The New England Patriots are a very solid and well coached team. They will be as tough a matchup as any for the Dolphins and Miami cannot afford to lose to them twice.

The Buffalo Bills are the early Super Bowl favorites. Miami will have to score a lot of points and win a lot of games if they are to keep up with the Bills. But with their new explosive offense, there's a chance they may do just that.

We will see how they get on when the season kicks off next month.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Dan LeBatard Show and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell