“We will pursue every legal option” – NFLPA’s DeMaurice Smith pursuing legal avenues in handling of Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered another devastating injury on Thursday Night Football during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The former Alabama QB left the game on a stretcher after suffering what the team said were head and neck injuries. He was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital in Cincinnati to treat his injuries.

This, however, didn't sit well with NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith.

Smith texted former NFL player Andrew Whitworth, a former league player representative, and Richard Sherman, who's on the NFLPA executive committee to address the situation.

Smith said the NFLPA would exhaust all legal options to ensure the safety of its players:

“We insisted on these rules to avoid exactly this scenario. We will pursue every legal option, including making referrals against the doctors to licensing agencies and the team that is obligated to keep our players safe.”

Tua exiting the game on a stretcher versus the Cincinnati Bengals

Just three days prior, Tua and the Dolphins faced the Buffalo Bills and it seemed that the quarterback had a hard time standing up on his own.

After taking a hit from Bills linebacker Matt Milano, many felt that Tua was suffering from a concussion.

The quarterback, however, finished the game.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel on if Tua should've been in the game vs Bengals

Miami Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel with Tua

Following the team's loss to the Bengals on Thursday night, the focal point was whether Tua should've been in the game in the first place.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel defended the decision to play Tagovailoa versus the Bengals, citing NFL concussion protocols:

"Otherwise, we would have reported a head injury," McDaniel said in the press conference.

"That's why the NFL has these protocols, and there's not, like every single NFL game that is played, there's an independent specialist that specializes in specialty brain matter. For me, as long as I'm coaching here, I'm not gonna fudge that whole situation."

McDaniel added:

"If there's any sort of inclination that someone has a concussion, they go into concussion protocol, and it's very strict. People don't vary or stray. We don't mess with that. Never have, and as long as I'm the head coach, that will never be an issue you guys have to worry about."

The Dolphins are currently under investigation by the NFLPA for how they handled the concussion protocols versus Buffalo.

As Smith seeks all legal options, we'll see what happens to the franchise and their handling of the young quarterback.

