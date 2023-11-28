Domonique Foxworth compares Jalen Hurts’ coaching staff to prime Steve Kerr’s Golden State Warriors

Jalen Hurts is serving as the movie to Carson Wentz's teaser. The Eagles were dominant back in 2017, but the flame extinguished quickly, and now, it seems that the team is ready to be a contender for the long haul. Speaking on Get Up, NFL analyst Domonique Foxworth compared the quarterback's coaching staff to the superteam coached by Steve Kerr.

Here's how he put it:

" Yeah, it feels like when I like how I used to feel about the Warriors when they were hot, it was like they had seen so many different things that when you attack them with a different type of defense, they had already seen it two years ago. They're going to adjust."

He further explained that the team appears to have a counter for every defense in the NFL:

"It feels the same way with Jalen Hurts. While it's not pretty up until the end of the game, it does feel like with the talent that they have and the intelligence of that quarterback that they have the key to every lock that you put in front of them. They just have to find the time to use it. [00:07:19]"

Exploring NBA comparisons for Jalen Hurts

One could pick apart the comparison as the Warriors have won multiple NBA championships while Hurts and Nick Sirianni are yet to win their first. However, the Eagles have already gotten to one Super Bowl, falling short to the most dominant playoff quarterback in the modern NFL landscape, Patrick Mahomes.

If one wants to use another NBA analogy, one could compare Hurts' early career struggles to what Michael Jordan's Bulls struggled to figure out early when they couldn't beat the Detroit Pistons.

Of course, no one expects Jalen Hurts to morph into a Tom Brady / Michael Jordan level of a star just yet. But, if that is Hurts' goal, then he has much winning left ahead of him.

That said, most rising stars have to compete with the previous superstar who often has been winning for quite a long time. The Chiefs have been winning for half a decade and as a franchise, they've been a contender for basically a full decade.

Will Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, and the rest of the squad unseat Patrick Mahomes?

