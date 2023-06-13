Camille Kostek once revealed how her NFL superstar boyfriend helped her embrace her natural beauty when she was facing rejection and pressure from modeling agencies.

Before becoming one of the most successful Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models, she started her career as a dancer. In the initial stages of her career, she was asked to lose an enormous amount of weight in a very short time.

However, Ron Gronkowski made her realize that she did not need to conform to the unrealistic beauty standard, and this was one of the best pieces of advice she ever took. When she appeared on the 'Livin' Large' podcast hosted by Mark Dohner, she shared that her boyfriend saw her getting rejected by many modeling agencies. Sometimes she was asked to lose 15 pounds in 3 weeks or lose weight around her thighs in order to bag a job.

"I was like, I just don't want to do that. [Gronk] was like, 'Do you even want a body like that?' And I was like, 'No.' And he was like, 'Yeah, I don't even want you to be like that.'"

It was great advice because Camille Kostek was crowned as a rookie model in 2018 for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. Since then, her career has followed a great trajectory.

When will Gronk put a ring on Camille Kostek?

Robbie G and his Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model girlfriend have been in a relationship for a long time. They met at a charity event in November 2013, when Gronkowski was a tight end for the New England Patriots and Camille Kostek was the cheerleader for the team. While fans have been imploring them to get married, he addressed the possibility of getting engaged some day.

When the four-time Super Bowl winner spoke to PEOPLE about his partnership with Bounty, he opened up about his 10-year relationship with Kostek. He even shared that the two were ready to take the next step in their relationship.

The 34-year-old mentioned that he and his longtime girlfriend “definitely talk about” getting engaged. He explained that the situation was tough because “we’re both super busy with our career right now.”

While talking to PEOPLE, he also noted that:

"Maybe some magic will happen. ... [It's] going to have to eventually happen."

Their engagement hasn’t happened yet; however, given how close the couple has gotten, fans will desperately wait for good news from their side.

