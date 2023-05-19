IN PHOTOS: Camille Kostek, Rob Gronkowski stun at SI Swimsuit's glam red carpet event

Camille Kostek and her SI Swimsuit photoshoot have been the talk of the town. Currently promoting the new magazine, Kostek has been on interviews and podcasts to share the new cover. Of course, SI Swimsuit hosted a stellar red carpet for their models.

Kostek attended the red carpet with her guests, even posing with Rob Gronkowski and her other guests as she got ready for the event.

Starting out as a cheerleader for the New England Patriots, Kostek has been modeling for years. In fact, this is Kostek's sixth consecutive appearance with SI Swimsuit.

Kostek and Gronk at the SI Swimsuit red carpet. (Image Credit: Camille Kostek's official IG, @camillekostek)

While Rob Gronkowski was wearing a black suit, Kostek showed up in a bright red body-hugging dress. Her sister Alina Kostek and Gronk were there to support her, with the former wearing a green dress to compliment Kostek.

Leaving her hair open, Kostek made sure to pose for multiple photos as she walked the carpet.

In one snap, Gronk and Kostek even posed with a copy of the SI Swimsuit magazine, open to Kostek's page.

With her career continuing to grow, one can expect more red-carpet appearances from Gronk and Kostek.

Camille Kostek's lack of social media activity fueled Rob Gronkowski breakup rumors

In order to promote her shoot and the magazine, Kostek made an appearance on Barstool Sports' KFC Radio. Speaking with Kevin Clancy and John Feitelberg, Kostek spoke about her life, which includes extended social media usage.

After years of working, Kostek has learnt to speak sparingly, putting less of her life of out there. As a result, people assumed Gronk and Kostek had perhaps broken up. As she didn't really bother about unwanted attention, it was easier for Kostek to choose what she addressed or not.

"I am so much more. I don't share as much anymore. It actually got to a point where people thought that Rob and I broke up. Just because, you know, I was just sharing what we were doing day to day," she said.

People ended up reaching out to her about the situation, messaging her to ask about their assumed split.

Camille Kostek and Gronk at the SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 3

"I had like a couple of messages from people being like, 'Did you guys break up? Are you guys not together anymore?' I was like, 'he's right there.' I didn't even feel the need to have to say that either."

Together since 2013, Gronk and Kostek will complete a decade together this year.

