"Don't let this dumb behavior jeopardize your career": Jason Kelce warns Jalen Carter over spitgate incident against Dak Prescott in Week 1 opener

Jason Kelce didn't hold back his words to Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter after the second-year lineman was removed from the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. It was for Carter spitting in the direction of quarterback Dak Prescott.

Ad

The retired center, Kelce, now co-host of the "New Heights podcast", said the incident not only embarrassed the organization but also risked undermining Carter’s career.

"[Carter] has to be smarter than this, he has to be better than this," Kelce said. "He has a chance to be one of the best defensive linemen in this era of football. That's how good this kid can be. That's how dominant he has been to this point. Don't let this dumb behavior jeopardize the career and person and legacy you can build, especially in this city." (Time Stamp: 19:44).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kelce said he was stunned as the drama unfolded at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 4. Speaking from the broadcast booth, he recalled how the ejection before the first snap left Philadelphia shorthanded and cast an unnecessary shadow over the rivalry matchup.

"I'm just like, 'Why the f---? What are we doing?'" Jason said. "It was just a very frustrating moment, not only because [Carter's] one of our best players, but it's just a really awful thing to be out there. It's an awful thing to be a part of as a fanbase, as an organization."

Ad

The NFL fined Jalen Carter $57,222 and handed down a one-game suspension, which was considered served because he was removed from the contest before participating in a single play.

Jason Kelce urges Jalen Carter to learn from his mistake

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Jason Kelce added that Jalen Carter’s frustration could have been better channeled into his play on the field rather than through retaliation before kickoff.

Ad

"You got four quarters now to have Dak spitting on your mind, to take that out on Tyler Booker," Kelce said. "That's the beautiful thing about football, you don't need to do that back. You got four quarters to do something back to this dude."

Carter acknowledged his misstep in his postgame remarks after Philadelphia’s 24-20 victory. He apologized to teammates and fans, promising the situation “won’t happen again.”

Prescott also addressed the sequence, saying his own spitting motion had been misunderstood and was not aimed at Carter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.