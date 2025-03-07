“Don’t let Eagles fans see this” - Micah Parsons makes fun of Philly after Darius Slay’s comments on Jalen Hurts

A first-team All-Pro linebacker is having some fun at the expense of arguably his former team’s biggest rivals. Former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay made headlines on Thursday by not mentioning Jalen Hurts, who was named Super Bowl MVP this season.

Slay shared his top four list of elite quarterbacks in the NFL.

Elite for me in the quarterback world is Joe Burrow, (Patrick) Mahomes, Lamar (Jackson) and Josh Allen," Slay said (0:06), via MLFootball.

The Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons reacted to the post.

"Omg don’t let Eagles fans see this," Parsons tweeted on Thursday.

Slay was released by the Eagles on Monday after five seasons, helping them reach two Super Bowls. He’s been to six Pro Bowls in his NFL career and was a first-team All-Pro in 2017, the same year that he was the league’s co-leader in interceptions.

Before joining Philadelphia, Slay played seven seasons for the Detroit Lions, who drafted him 36th overall in 2013. He was a second-team All-SEC at Mississippi State in 2012.

Meanwhile, Hurts has been selected to the Pro Bowl on two occasions.

Darius Slay and Micah Parsons could team up

Since Darius Slay’s release, numerous teams have been rumored to be in the market for his services. Among them are his former team, the Lions, along with the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills and also a potential return to Philly.

One team that has rarely been mentioned as a landing spot for him could be the Eagles’ archrivals, the Dallas Cowboys. On their website on Feb. 13, Micah Parsons urged the organization to be "aggressive" in free agency.

Slay would be a big catch for them, and he knows Parsons well. He has appeared on the Dallas Cowboys All-Pro linebacker’s "The Edge" podcast multiple times.

Slay could join the Cowboys secondary, which features DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs, two former first-team All-Pros. He might be a depth piece if he joins them; however, given his age, it’s not out of the realm of possibilities that he comes to Dallas and plays a lot either.

Bland is in the final year of his rookie contract, per Spotrac, and is coming off a disappointing 2024 season. He played just seven games without a single interception after having nine and five pick-sixes in 2023. Diggs signed a five-year extension with Dallas in 2023 for $97 million.

Even at his age, Slay’s managed to stay healthy and put up solid numbers, defending over a dozen passes in his previous three NFL seasons.

