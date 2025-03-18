  • home icon
By Henrique Bulio
Modified Mar 18, 2025 22:12 GMT
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty
Would Aaron Rodgers be willing to mentor JJ McCarthy - Source: Getty

The Aaron Rodgers situation is the most curious in the 2025 free agency. According to Dianna Russini, an NFL insider for The Athletic, the quarterback is waiting to hear if the Minnesota Vikings are interested in signing him. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants have also expressed interest.

It's a waiting game at this point. But former NFL head coach and current analyst Eric Mangini believes that the Vikings could have a good time signing the veteran. Speaking on Fox Sports show 'First Things First', Mangini highlighted how Rodgers could also become a mentor for JJ McCarthy's career:

“Well, I don't think you can rule out having both of them there, and I don't think that's a bad situation depending on how the dynamic unfolds. Nobody knows what JJ McCarthy is at this point, and nobody knows what JJ McCarthy is going to be coming off of the injury.
Mangini, who coached the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns throughout his career, also floated the idea of Rodgers directly competing for the starter job with the young passer:

If you could bring in Aaron and have him there to compete with JJ McCarthy with that understanding, which is probably a big ask for Aaron Rodgers, I think it could be a really good situation if he would be willing to come in and actually act as as a mentor. A really good situation.
Ryan Clark criticizes Aaron Rodgers' plan in Minnesota following McCarthy's trade

Ryan Clark, a former player himself, does not think that it would be a smart idea for the Vikings to sign a new passer. With a young quarterback waiting on the wings, the ESPN analyst doesn't want to see JJ McCarthy's plan postponed for the second straight season:

"If you truly feel, and maybe they feel like this in Minnesota, if you truly feel you can go win a Super Bowl with Aaron, and you can't with JJ McCarthy, then you do it. But how long are we going to kick the JJ McCarthy plan down the road?

McCarthy, whose total contract value is worth $21.8 million according to Spotrac, was the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The quarterback did not play in his rookie season due to injury, with Sam Darnold taking the reins for the whole season. The Vikings traded up in the first round to select him.

