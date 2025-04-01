"Don’t want to push a human into another human" - Raheem Morris makes feelings known about tush-push play

The controversial “tush push” play has been a hot topic at the NFL’s league meetings. Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris also let his thoughts count on the matter. Philadelphia Eagles have mastered the art of the short-yardage sneak, but many around the league are pushing for its removal — including Morris.

The Falcons coach voiced his concerns during a media session on Tuesday. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared Morris' comments on X.

“I don’t want to push a human into another human submarine style,” Morris said.

As per Morris, the play carries a high risk of injury. However, the league debates whether it has led to any serious harm, citing a lack of injury data. The Green Bay Packers formally proposed banning the play, citing safety and its impact on the pace of play.

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott also backs the push to eliminate it. However, despite the outcry, NFL executive Troy Vincent informed yesterday that there have been no reported injuries from the play.

Raheem Morris gives an update on Kirk Cousins' situation

The Falcons coach isn’t expecting Kirk Cousins to be present when they begin voluntary offseason workouts. Speaking at the NFL’s annual league meeting, Raheem Morris clarified that Cousins’ absence was simply a business decision.

"I'm not going to be foolish to think that he's going to show up for voluntary work," Morris said. "Right now, we're dealing with a businesslike mode. … If he is, we'll welcome him with open arms. But I’m not going to get worked up over it."

The Falcons shocked many when they selected Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, despite signing Cousins in free agency. Cousins was eventually benched late last season after struggling with nine interceptions in a five-game stretch. However, the 36-year-old veteran has made it clear that he wants to start in 2025.

Morris has been around Cousins since his rookie days in Washington. However, for now, the Falcons are moving forward with Penix Jr. as their franchise quarterback.

