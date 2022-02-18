Donald Trump has a major problem with Tom Brady's married life with Gisele Bundchen

Former United States President Donald Trump thinks that Tom Brady's wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, altered his football career and health after the couple got married.

Trump's views on the matter were released in the forthcoming book, "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future" by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns.

During a dinner with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy at Bedminster in 2020, Trump made comments about Gisele making a painstaking diet for Brady. Trump stated in his book:

"The football star had not been the same after marrying Gisele Bundchen, who insisted on cooking him a painstakingly health-conscious diet."

Former President Trump previously served fast food to the Clemson Tigers following their national championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Despite Trump's comments in 2020, Brady still went on to win another Super Bowl MVP with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

At age 44 this past season, Brady had one of, if not the best statistical seasons of his career. He threw a career-high in passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43).

Athletes are unlike the common everyday person, as their bodies need to be in peak condition to perform at the highest level.

Tom Brady has done an exceptional job at maintaining a healthy diet, which helped him maintain optimal performance at the age of 44.

Tom Brady founded his health and wellness company, TB12

Tom Brady announces he will leave the New England Patriots

In 2015, The TB12 Foundation was founded by seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. Its mission is to empower athletes through a healthy diet and physical activity.

According to Medicalnewstoday.com, the TB12 diet is a blend of other dietary regimens, such as anti-inflammatory, alkaline, and Mediterranean.

It consists of 20% lean meat or wild-caught fish, while the remaining 80% comprises mainly fruit and vegetables, as well as whole grains and legumes.

Brady teamed up with Alex Guerrero, the co-founder of TB12. He's been with Brady for the last 15 years, and the two have developed a strong bond with one another.

The TB12 Foundation has helped at-risk athletes access practitioners and programming they need.

This includes pliability treatments, functional strength & conditioning, and advice related to nutrition, hydration, and cognitive health. All necessary to overcome injuries or obstacles that would otherwise keep them sidelined.

