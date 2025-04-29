Donald Trump gives his verdict on Tush Push play during Eagles' White House visit

The Philadelphia Eagles had a special meeting on Monday. With the NFL draft concluding on Saturday, the 2024 players gathered at the White House for the traditional visit with the President after winning a championship.

In 2018 - after the Eagles won their first Super Bowl - the franchise declined to visit U.S. President Donald Trump. However, the players took a different stance in 2025; although quarterback Jalen Hurts missed the visit, the Philadelphia-based celebrated their accomplishment in Washington.

President Trump - who received the Eagles - took the opportunity to issue a football opinion. With Philadelphia's famous Tush Push play under fire from some teams, the U.S. President voiced his views against the ban and affirmed that he "likes" the Tush Push.

The Eagles's visit attracted critics. Running back Saquon Barkley - who played a round of golf with President Trump - requested people to "get all his mentions with all the politics" on X (formerly Twitter).

“Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump. Get out my mentions with all this politics and have an amazing day.”

NFL circles defend Eagles tush push amidst Packers' proposal to ban the play

In March, the NFL teams debated whether the play should be banned, with the proposal tabled by the league. There was no momentum for the Tush Push to be outlawed, as it would require 24 out of 32 votes.

Many people involved in NFL circles voiced their opinions against the Tush Push ban. Former NFL stars Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman were critics of the Green Bay Packers's proposal:

Gronkowski: "I swear it was illegal to push someone that was carrying the ball when we were playing Julian, and then that rule got switched that you can push someone that's carrying the ball, and then that's how the push push got created. I like it, though."

Edelman: "I don't like fundamentally. We're making a rule because people can't stop it. I don't like that. If everyone could run it, then everyone run it. But we saw Buffalo Bills try to run it like three times in a row, and got stuff. It's part of execution."

Dan Patrick, Nick Caserio and Nick Sirianni also defended Philadelphia's special short-yardage play.

