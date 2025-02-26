Donald Trump makes feelings known on inviting Eagles to White House after Super Bowl win

The Philadelphia Eagles would be "honored" to meet Donald Trump at the White House in commemoration of their Super Bowl LIX win, NFL insiders like Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. And now, the U.S. president has spoken for the first time about inviting Jalen Hurts and Co.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump addressed the rumors and noted that the invitation was not sent out yet to the Eagles. He lauded their Super Bowl performance and urged his staffers to get an invite done as soon as possible.

"I thought it was a great performance by them," Trump said. "And absolutely, they'll be extended an invitation."

Earlier this month, the U.S. branch of The Sun wrote that the Eagles were planning to reject an invitation from him should one be extended to them. According to the Sun's sources within the team, discussions among players and executives had resulted in a "massive no" on the topic.

Megyn Kelly retracts criticism of Eagles after Super Bowl LIX champions reveal intent to meet Donald Trump

As vacillating reports of the Eagles' intent to visit the White House and meet Donald Trump surfaced, political commentator Megyn Kelly had some strong words for the team.

In a since-deleted post on X.com from Sunday, she wrote:

"GO F YOURSELVES EAGLES. My husband is a fan so I got onboard but F this BS."

But on Monday, reports said that unnamed sources on the team said the Eagles would be "honored" to visit the U.S. President. As a result, she went back on her criticism somewhat and wrote:

"Looks like the Eagles are prepared to do the right thing. This time."

Looking back at Eagles snubbing U.S. President Donald Trump after Super Bowl LII win

If the visit happens, it will mark the end of a seven-year saga that began in early 2018.

The Eagles were coming off upsetting the dynastic New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Donald Trump, then in his first persidential term, extended the team an invite to the White House.

However, nearly all the players and coaches declined in protest of his demands that they stand during the national anthem. (This was at the height of the Colin Kaepernick controversy, although no Eagle had knelt during the regular season.)

Realizing that he would be seeing only a "small delegation," he canceled the visit and instead announced a "different type of ceremony" involving the 1,000 or so fans who had already made themselves available. In the team's place, the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus performed.

