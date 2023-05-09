Nick Adams believes Nick Foles should be the Philadelphia Eagles' starting quarterback instead of Jalen Hurts. The best-selling author endorsed by former US President Donald Trump elaborated his thoughts on Twitter.

Describing Hurts as a "woke pony," Adams made the curious suggestion. He even claimed that the incumbent Eagles quarterback won't bring any success to the team.

“Nick Foles is a free agent and would likely take a hometown discount to return to Philadelphia. He is the pro-god masculine horse Philadelphia needs to ride to get back to the Super Bowl. Jalen Hurts is a woke pony. He won’t get you anywhere.”

The Indianapolis Colts released Foles this offseason, ending his sixth stint with an NFL team in 10 seasons. The former Arizona standout was the odd man out after the Colts signed Gardner Minshew and drafted Anthony Richardson.

However, he played for an injured Carson Wentz and led the Eagles to victory in Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots. It remains to be seen, though, if an NFL team would still gamble on the 34-year-old play-caller.

Aside from the Eagles and the Colts, Foles also played for the St. Louis Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Chicago Bears.

If this is the end for the veteran quarterback, he should have a comfortable life after football. Spotrac states his career earnings as $86 million.

Jalen Hurts is on a roll despite Adams’ criticisms

Jalen Hurts

If Adams is jumping to conclusions because of his beliefs, he hasn’t given a fair assessment.

From a football perspective, there’s no way Foles will become the rightful starter over Hurts. He couldn’t even surpass Matt Ryan to become the Colts’ starter for most of the games.

Besides, Jalen Hurts propelled himself to the position of one of the league’s best quarterbacks after the 2022 season. Unfortunately, Super Bowl LVII went to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Still, the former Oklahoma standout has established himself as one of the league’s best.

Hurts is a potent dual-threat quarterback with 760 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns last season. He also compiled 306 completions for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns with only six interceptions.

Those numbers earned him his first Pro Bowl selection. He was also a member of the Second Team All-Pro, together with teammates AJ Brown, Haason Reddick, and James Bradberry. The Eagles also locked Hurts’ services over the next few years by signing him to a five-year, $255 million contract extension.

Also, Foles has to make the Eagles roster first before fulfilling Adams’ predictions. However, he was the odd man out, as Philadelphia now has Marcus Mariota, Ian Book, and 2023 NFL Draft sixth-round selection Tanner McKee.

Therefore, Adams’ football-related statements regarding Jalen Hurts are nothing but rambling.

