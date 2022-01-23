"Don't like this" - Dallas owner Jerry Jones unhappy with decisions made by HC Mike McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys' 2021 season came to a halt after a loss in the NFC WildCard Round to the San Francisco 49ers. There were high hopes for Dallas in the postseason after finishing 11-5 and winning the NFC East. Their defense was one of the most disruptive in the NFL while the offense was loaded with talent and depth. After a very early exit in the playoffs, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones voiced his "pet peeves" on some of the poor decisions from head coach Mike McCarthy and his staff.

Dallas owner Jerry Jones likely to be more hands-on in offseason after early playoff loss

Jerry Jones makes frequent appearances on 105.3 The FAN, a sports radio show in Dallas, and the Friday morning edition of the show did not disappoint the audience. Jones ripped into the coaching staff for how the season was handled.

"One of the pet peeves I have is that I don't like this, "Well we've got to work on this in the offseason"...I don't go for that. I want those things recognized and addressed after the first game...I don't want to wait until we're sitting here with no season left to address these things."

Jon Machota @jonmachota Cowboys owner Jerry Jones certainly did not give a ringing endorsement of Mike McCarthy and his coaching staff during his @1053thefan appearance this morning Cowboys owner Jerry Jones certainly did not give a ringing endorsement of Mike McCarthy and his coaching staff during his @1053thefan appearance this morning https://t.co/lE1ZYYyOG4

Everyone, not just Dallas fans, was aware of just how much Jerry Jones was banking on making the Super Bowl this year. When you look at the team he has built, you can't blame him either. Dak Prescott was paid $160 million, their offensive line is worth over $230 million, Amari Cooper is a $100 million receiver, and 82% of their draft class was defensive players, including a potential Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons. Add in a Super Bowl-caliber head coach, offensive coordinator prodigee in Kellen Moore and a $1 billion stadium with the world's largest HD Video Display board and anyone would expect a Super Bowl run.

Mike McCarthy seems to be returning to the Cowboys in 2022 despite Jerry's comments, but it's not 100% guaranteed. If he does remain the head coach, McCarthy will likely be on a very short leash and could be on the hot seat as early as Week 1. Luckily for McCarthy, most of the roster is still under contract with minimal stars set to hit free agency (Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz, Leighton Vander Esch). You can expect Jones to be even more hands-on during the offseason and draft process, making sure his team is built right if he has to bring in a new head coach in the near future.

“He should take half the field with him when he runs a route. A whole bunch of that defense ought to have to honor Cooper.” Jerry Jones seems to be annoyed about the use of Amari Cooper on the field this season. Says he should have had more targets.“He should take half the field with him when he runs a route. A whole bunch of that defense ought to have to honor Cooper.” #DallasCowboys Jerry Jones seems to be annoyed about the use of Amari Cooper on the field this season. Says he should have had more targets. “He should take half the field with him when he runs a route. A whole bunch of that defense ought to have to honor Cooper.” #DallasCowboys https://t.co/aHZ3YkxsqD

As disappointing as the season was for the Cowboys, there is a ton of positive takeaways. Running back Tony Pollard has a breakout performance that gives the offense a 1-2 punch similar to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in Cleveland. Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs are superstar-level cornerpieces on the defense. If 2022 starts off slow, you can expect Jerry Jones to revamp the entire organization to get what he wants: a Super Bowl championship for the first time since 1995.

