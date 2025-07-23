“Downside to wealth”: Colin Cowherd takes aim at Jerry Jones' Cowboys control slamming $17,300,000,000 GM's decision-making

Colin Cowherd got brutally honest about Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his management for one of the NFL's storied franchises. On Tuesday's episode of &quot;The Herd,&quot; Cowherd aimed at the Cowboys owner for his iron grip on the franchise, calling out his handling of Micah Parsons’ contract and outdated decision-making.“The downside to wealth is that it starts to make you feel you’re great at everything,” Cowherd said, firing shots straight at Jones' long-standing control over football operations in Dallas.Cowherd ripped into the team’s draft history, claiming the Cowboys haven’t had a great draft since 2020, while rivals like the Eagles are stacking hits year after year.“The Cowboys don’t draft well,&quot; Cowherd added. &quot;They overpay good players and ghost free agency ... I was looking this morning, NFC championship games, most recent appearances, the Bears, Giants, Panthers, Cardinals, Falcons, Saints, Bucks have all been to a conference championship game and the Cowboys haven't since 1995. And Jerry will never give up control. That's the downside to wealth.&quot;He even questioned why Jerry Jones, who's worth $17.3 billion (as per Forbes) didn’t pay $8 million for Derrick Henry while Philly pulled off a shocker by landing Saquon Barkley. For Cowherd, it's clear: Jones' unchecked authority is holding the franchise back.Also read: Kevin Clark slams Jerry Jones after Cowboys' billionaire owner makes controversial comment on Micah Parsons Jerry Jones gets honest on resigning as Cowboys GMThe sight of Jerry Jones at the Cowboys' helm is not going to go away anytime soon. At 82, the Cowboys owner and general manager was asked point-blank on Monday if he’d ever resign from his GM duties. His response was classic Jerry.“Uh… yes. Momentarily,” he said. “Small fractions of seconds, I promise you that.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJones made it clear he still loves running the show, even as critics pile on about the Cowboys' postseason failures.“I don’t apologize at all for the fact that I’ve got the passion to be in the spot I’m in or I have the background or I have the qualifications,&quot; he said at the team’s training camp presser. &quot;I don’t apologize about that at all to my mirror.”And when it comes to media heat, Jones brushed it off with a fiery metaphor.“I’ve danced with the devil—the financial devil—and lived to tell about it,” he said. “So if you think a little bit of what you write is going to deter me… you’re wrong.”Despite not hoisting a Lombardi Trophy since 1996, Jones insists he’s still all-in on chasing titles.Also read: &quot;Incompetent AND arrogant&quot;: NFL fans react as Jerry Jones jokes about resigning as Cowboys GM