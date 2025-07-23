  • home icon
  "Downside to wealth": Colin Cowherd takes aim at Jerry Jones' Cowboys control slamming $17,300,000,000 GM's decision-making

“Downside to wealth”: Colin Cowherd takes aim at Jerry Jones' Cowboys control slamming $17,300,000,000 GM's decision-making

By Prasen
Published Jul 23, 2025
Colin Cowherd takes aim at Jerry Jones' Cowboys control slamming outdated decisions

Colin Cowherd got brutally honest about Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his management for one of the NFL's storied franchises. On Tuesday's episode of "The Herd," Cowherd aimed at the Cowboys owner for his iron grip on the franchise, calling out his handling of Micah Parsons’ contract and outdated decision-making.

“The downside to wealth is that it starts to make you feel you’re great at everything,” Cowherd said, firing shots straight at Jones' long-standing control over football operations in Dallas.

Cowherd ripped into the team’s draft history, claiming the Cowboys haven’t had a great draft since 2020, while rivals like the Eagles are stacking hits year after year.

“The Cowboys don’t draft well," Cowherd added. "They overpay good players and ghost free agency ... I was looking this morning, NFC championship games, most recent appearances, the Bears, Giants, Panthers, Cardinals, Falcons, Saints, Bucks have all been to a conference championship game and the Cowboys haven't since 1995. And Jerry will never give up control. That's the downside to wealth."
He even questioned why Jerry Jones, who's worth $17.3 billion (as per Forbes) didn’t pay $8 million for Derrick Henry while Philly pulled off a shocker by landing Saquon Barkley. For Cowherd, it's clear: Jones' unchecked authority is holding the franchise back.

Jerry Jones gets honest on resigning as Cowboys GM

The sight of Jerry Jones at the Cowboys' helm is not going to go away anytime soon. At 82, the Cowboys owner and general manager was asked point-blank on Monday if he’d ever resign from his GM duties. His response was classic Jerry.

“Uh… yes. Momentarily,” he said. “Small fractions of seconds, I promise you that.”
Jones made it clear he still loves running the show, even as critics pile on about the Cowboys' postseason failures.

“I don’t apologize at all for the fact that I’ve got the passion to be in the spot I’m in or I have the background or I have the qualifications," he said at the team’s training camp presser. "I don’t apologize about that at all to my mirror.”
And when it comes to media heat, Jones brushed it off with a fiery metaphor.

“I’ve danced with the devil—the financial devil—and lived to tell about it,” he said. “So if you think a little bit of what you write is going to deter me… you’re wrong.”

Despite not hoisting a Lombardi Trophy since 1996, Jones insists he’s still all-in on chasing titles.

Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

