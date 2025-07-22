"Incompetent AND arrogant": NFL fans react as Jerry Jones jokes about resigning as Cowboys GM

At the start of the Dallas Cowboys training camp, owner Jerry Jones made an interesting comment. When asked if he had the idea of retiring as the general manager of the team, the 82-year-old joked about having such fleeting thoughts occasionally.However, Jones later clarified that he will continue holding the position as long as he can do so.&quot;Jerry Jones on if he has ever considered stepping down as Cowboys GM: 'Yes, momentary. Small fractions of seconds,&quot; The Athletics Jon Machota tweeted.Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts and reactions to Jerry Jones' comments about stepping down as the Cowboys GM.&quot;Incompetend AND arrogant,&quot; one commented&quot;just take action and do it, PLZ,&quot; another said.&quot;I'd appreciate it if he would step down right now,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;The happiest smallest fractions of seconds of my life,&quot; another said.&quot;Stay there Jerry,&quot; one said.&quot;As long as this family owns the Cowboys, there will never be another Super Bowl ring coming their way. It's all about $$ with them, They don't care about winning,&quot; one fan commented.Jerry Jones purchased the Cowboys in 1989 for $140 million. Over the years, he's made the franchise an NFL powerhouse while developing its business acumen, winning three Super Bowls.However, the past few seasons have been underwhelming. The last time the Cowboys appeared in the Super Bowl was during the 1995 season. That was also the last time they competed for the NFC Championship.Last season, Jones' team finished with a disappointing 7-10 record. They finished third in the NFC East and failed to qualify for the playoffs. They fired coach Mike McCarthy after five seasons and promoted Brian Schottenheimer as his replacement.Jerry Jones takes shots at Micah Parsons amid contract disputeOne of the biggest storylines for the Cowboys is their ongoing contract dispute with four-time Pro Bowler Micah Parsons. He has been fighting for an extension after Jerry Jones and Co. picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal in April 2024.On Monday, Jones talked about the holdout in Parsons' contract negotiations.&quot;Just because we sign him doesn't mean we're going to have him,&quot; Jones said. &quot;He was hurt six games last year. ... So there's a lot of things you can think about when you, just as the player does when you're thinking about committing and guaranteeing money on.&quot;Despite the holdout, Micah Parsons arrived for training camp on Monday. Only time will tell if the Cowboys figure out a solution before the start of the new season.