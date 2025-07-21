  • home icon
  "There's the problem": NFL fans erupt as Micah Parsons skips Cowboys team flight to training camp

“There’s the problem”: NFL fans erupt as Micah Parsons skips Cowboys team flight to training camp

By Sanu Abraham
Published Jul 21, 2025 16:09 GMT
The Dallas Cowboys touched down in California on Sunday without one of their biggest stars aboard the team plane. Defensive end Micah Parsons, arguably the cornerstone of Dallas’ defense, was a no-show on the flight to Oxnard. This detail was shared by Jon Machota on X.

While several other key veterans reportedly also opted for separate travel arrangements, Parsons’ absence struck a chord with fans already on edge about his unresolved contract.

Fan backlash centered on team unity concerns.

"There's the problem. They should all be on the plane," one fan wrote on X.
Another fan wrote: "Every Damn Player Should Be on The 'Team Plane' to training camp."
"Absolute joke of a GM proving nothing once again. Worst gm in sports. Pay Micah and move on," posted one fan.

More fans reacted to the news.

"He ain't coming," wrote one fan.
Another asked: "Who else was missing?"
"Now he wants more the TJ Watt. Such a team player," wrote another fan.
The three-time Pro Bowler is expected to report for Monday’s training camp. With Parsons entering the final year of his rookie deal, frustration is building over the Cowboys’ slow-play negotiation style.

Meanwhile, Micah Parsons has shown every intention of honoring his camp commitment. His attendance on Monday would spare him the $40,000 daily fines tied to unexcused absences. NFL insider Jordan Schultz indicated he never intended to hold out.

Still, with no long-term extension in place and T.J. Watt’s recent $123 million contract resetting the market for elite defenders, tensions around Parsons’ future have never felt more urgent.

NFL insider provides Micah Parsons contract update amid fan concerns

NFL insider Ian Rapoport confirmed Monday that contract conversations are ongoing. Speaking on Good Morning Football, Rapoport emphasized that both sides are engaged, but no deal appears imminent.

"I'm sure Micah Parsons will get paid, but it doesn't seem like anything is imminent there," Rapoport said.

Former NFL safety Ryan Clark criticized Jerry Jones’ negotiation tactics, calling out the team’s pattern of delay.

"It's about looking in that locker room and saying we're going to make you all fight tooth and nail to the end to get your deal, no matter who you are and no matter what you show us," Clark said via ESPN. "I think they have to get out of that mentality."

Despite the usual drama, Dallas is in solid financial shape, with over $32 million in available cap space. A proactive deal for Micah Parsons could even help manage future cap hits, a move that makes sense structurally and culturally for a team trying to rebound from a 7–10 season.

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Edited by Krutik Jain
