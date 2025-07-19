  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Micah Parsons drops 5-word message on his last workout plan before Cowboys training camp

Micah Parsons drops 5-word message on his last workout plan before Cowboys training camp

By Orlando Silva
Published Jul 19, 2025 21:29 GMT
NFL: Pro Bowl Championship-AFC at NFC - Source: Imagn
Micah Parsons drops 5-word message on his last workout plan before Cowboys training camp (image credit: IMAGN)

Amid his contract extension standoff, Micah Parsons is preparing for the Dallas Cowboys' training camp, which will take place in Oxnard, California, from Tuesday through Wednesday, August 13. Parsons wrapped up his preparations before training camp with an intense workout session on Friday.

Ad

The veteran pass rusher shared an Instagram story to show fans what he was facing. His last workout session, "The Last Supper, " included hang cleans, bent-over rows, push presses and more.

He added a five-word message to describe the workout plan.

"Def a grave yard day," Parsons wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Credit: _micahparsons11
Credit: _micahparsons11

Parsons struggled with injuries last season and was limited to 13 games. The Dallas Cowboys have many issues to address roster-wise, as they also lost DeMarcus Lawrence for several weeks and Dak Prescott sustained a season-ending hamstring injury.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The "Lone Star" posted a 7-10 record. This resulted in the firing of Mike McCarthy, who was then replaced by offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

Parsons has received positive comments from Schottenheimer, who values his commitment to the team and willingness to help the new players settle in.

"Micah said he's going to be around," Schottenheimer said. "I think that's what he wants to be. I think we're all very comfortable with that. And at the end of the day, he's a great player, and we think he's just getting started, to be honest. So, I have no question in my mind he'll be around.”
Ad

While he's comfortable being around his team, Micah Parsons saw Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt sign new contracts this offseason, and he wants to get paid.

Micah Parsons shares frustrations with Jerry Jones over lack of progress in contract extension

On Thursday, NFL reporter Field Yates shared a video of Micah Parsons' appearance on The Undertaker's podcast. The defensive end, who's entering the final year of his rookie deal, hoped to have signed a new contract before training camp.

Ad

When the WWE legend asked about the contract, Parsons called out Jerry Jones' handling of this situation.

"Obviously, ownership's always going to make it drag out, make it more complicated than it has to be, lack of communication," Parsons said. "I just always say, God has me this far, he ain't done with me yet."

Up to this point, negotiations and statements had been cordial, but Parsons may be changing his approach to this situation.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications