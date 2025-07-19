Micah Parsons drops 5-word message on his last workout plan before Cowboys training camp

Amid his contract extension standoff, Micah Parsons is preparing for the Dallas Cowboys' training camp, which will take place in Oxnard, California, from Tuesday through Wednesday, August 13. Parsons wrapped up his preparations before training camp with an intense workout session on Friday.The veteran pass rusher shared an Instagram story to show fans what he was facing. His last workout session, &quot;The Last Supper, &quot; included hang cleans, bent-over rows, push presses and more.He added a five-word message to describe the workout plan.&quot;Def a grave yard day,&quot; Parsons wrote.Credit: _micahparsons11Parsons struggled with injuries last season and was limited to 13 games. The Dallas Cowboys have many issues to address roster-wise, as they also lost DeMarcus Lawrence for several weeks and Dak Prescott sustained a season-ending hamstring injury.The &quot;Lone Star&quot; posted a 7-10 record. This resulted in the firing of Mike McCarthy, who was then replaced by offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.Parsons has received positive comments from Schottenheimer, who values his commitment to the team and willingness to help the new players settle in.&quot;Micah said he's going to be around,&quot; Schottenheimer said. &quot;I think that's what he wants to be. I think we're all very comfortable with that. And at the end of the day, he's a great player, and we think he's just getting started, to be honest. So, I have no question in my mind he'll be around.”While he's comfortable being around his team, Micah Parsons saw Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt sign new contracts this offseason, and he wants to get paid.Micah Parsons shares frustrations with Jerry Jones over lack of progress in contract extensionOn Thursday, NFL reporter Field Yates shared a video of Micah Parsons' appearance on The Undertaker's podcast. The defensive end, who's entering the final year of his rookie deal, hoped to have signed a new contract before training camp.When the WWE legend asked about the contract, Parsons called out Jerry Jones' handling of this situation.&quot;Obviously, ownership's always going to make it drag out, make it more complicated than it has to be, lack of communication,&quot; Parsons said. &quot;I just always say, God has me this far, he ain't done with me yet.&quot;Up to this point, negotiations and statements had been cordial, but Parsons may be changing his approach to this situation.