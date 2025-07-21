  • home icon
  "That's in his contract": Jerry Jones gives blunt response on Trevon Diggs' pay cut over rehab dispute

"That’s in his contract": Jerry Jones gives blunt response on Trevon Diggs' pay cut over rehab dispute

By Prasen
Published Jul 21, 2025 20:28 GMT
Jerry Jones gives blunt response on Trevon Diggs
Jerry Jones gives blunt response on Trevon Diggs' pay cut over rehab dispute (image credits: IMAGN, getty)

Trevon Diggs may be one of the Dallas Cowboys’ highest-paid stars, but Jerry Jones isn’t pulling any punches regarding expectations. The cornerback, sidelined on the PUP list with a surgically-repaired knee, triggered a $500,000 pay cut for choosing to rehab away from the team. Jones made it clear why during Monday's press conference.

“He didn’t earn it," Jones said. "He didn’t come. That’s in his contract. Those are contractual things.”
Jones doubled down on the message that leadership and accountability are mandatory. He stressed that players pulling in big-money contracts like Diggs and Micah Parsons must lead by example on and off the field.

“You’ve got 10-12% of people making two thirds of the money," Jones said. "It’s incumbent on that group to lead.”

This isn’t the first time Diggs has been called out this offseason. Jones linked Diggs’ second knee injury to lack of work ethic during rehab in April. The Cowboys believe leadership isn’t optional, and it’s part of the paycheck.

Jerry Jones gets brutally honest on Micah Parsons contract situation

Micah Parsons’ contract drama is front and center in Cowboys camp, and the team's owner isn’t sugarcoating a thing. Dallas will begin a new era under Brian Schottenheimer and defensive play-caller Matt Eberflus. However, all eyes are on Parsons, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

The All-Pro pass rusher racked up 12 sacks in 13 games last season despite battling injuries. When asked about a long-term deal, the Cowboys owner gave a classic Jerry Jones response.

“Just because we sign him doesn’t mean we’re going to have him,” Jones said during Monday's presser. “You can get hit by a car. Seriously.”
Jones also admitted that he hasn’t spoken directly with Parsons during contract talks.

“I’ve talked with people that have talked to him,” Jones said.
Despite the cold front from ownership, Parsons’ résumé screams elite. He has earned four straight Pro Bowl appearances, two All-Pro honors and the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

If the Cowboys don’t lock him down soon, he could become the most sought-after free agent in the NFL.

Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

