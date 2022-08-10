WATCH: Twitch streamer Dr. Disrespect throws a dime at 49ers' training camp

Popular Twitch streamer and gamer Dr.Disrespect was invited to the San Fransisco 49ers training camp on Tuesday. He was fully suited up in Niners gear, along with his characteristic sunglasses, wig and headphones.

The 6-foot-8 Herschel "Dr. Disrespect" Beahm also had the opportunity to step onto the field and throw the ball to superstar George Kittle. Viewers in attendance were left astounded as the streamer let rip an impressive 60-yard dime to the tight end.

Initially it looked as if the Doctor was about to punt the ball towards the middle of the field. Instead, he proceeded to drop a near-perfect pass to Kittle.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Dr. Disrespect just moved ahead of Jimmy G on the depth chart Dr. Disrespect just moved ahead of Jimmy G on the depth chart https://t.co/9NjyHOFaRU

Here's the throw from an alternate angle:

It came as no surprise to many of his fans who are well aware of his athleticism. The 40-year old played Division-II basketball at Cal Poly Pomna in his college days and evidently has an absolute rocket for an arm. It took no time for 49ers fans to start calling out for the streaming giant to become their backup behind Trey Lance. The much disrespected Jimmy Garoppolo's eventual trade is inching closer.

Dr. Disrespect is one of the biggest video game streamers on the planet. He has more than four million subscribers on YouTube and almost 300 million views. It turns out his skills aren't limited to his computer, looking at his monster throw at camp.

The San Francisco 49ers are looking to trade Jimmy Garoppolo

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

Earlier this offseason, 49ers head coach announced publicly that they had decided to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo. He stated that both parties are working amicably to find a suitable option for trade:

"I think he's handled it great, but it's the reality of this business. It's the reality of everything. Sometimes you have to wait on stuff, and I think he understands that. You always wish it could be different, but this is business and he understands that."

30-year old Garoppolo is recovering from his shoulder surgery. He reported for the start of training camp but did not participate fully. He is still undergoing rehab and is partaking in a detailed throwing program to get back to full mobility.

The Niners have just two weeks to sort out a trade for him as he will be guaranteed $24 million if he is still on the roster when the season kicks off. San Francisco will open their season against the Chicago Bears.

