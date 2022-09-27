"We set the bar extremely high" - Dr. Dre gets candid about Rihanna headlining Super Bowl halftime show a year after rapper took to stage with Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar

It was announced this week that Rihanna will be the headliner for the Super Bowl halftime show. This will be the first time that the 34 year will perform at the big game. Shortly after the news broke that Rihanna would be performing, Dr. Dre, spoke about the decision. Dr. Dre was one of the performers at Super Bowl LVI at the SoFi Stadium in February.

Dr. Dre is very happy that Rihanna was chosen, as he is a big fan of her and her music. Here's what he said in an interview with Apple Music 1:

“Oh, my god. Let me tell you something, man. I actually just got the news that Rihanna’s going to do it, and I’m a super fan of Rihanna. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do. I just like her and what she does, and her get down, and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine. It’s fantastic.”

ESPN @espn The NFL announced Rihanna will perform at the 2023 Super Bowl The NFL announced Rihanna will perform at the 2023 Super Bowl 🔥 https://t.co/R3HGERmcIx

Dr. Dre then went on to say that he the singer will need to have the right people around her. Dr. Dre was joined by Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar during his performance. He also said that he knows that he and his fellow artists set the bar rather high with their EMMY winning performance this past February:

“She has the opportunity to really blow us away. I know we set the bar extremely high. Put the right people around you, and have fun."

But it appears he has faith that she will be able to produce an outstanding show for fans. Super Bowl LVII will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on February 12, 2023.

How much money will Rihanna make to perform at Super Bowl LVII?

Super Bowl LVI's halftime show in February was one of the most popular halftime performances in recent memory. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem wowed fans of all ages with the display.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Rihanna to headline Super Bowl LVII halftime show Rihanna to headline Super Bowl LVII halftime show 🚨 Rihanna to headline Super Bowl LVII halftime show 🚨 https://t.co/kF4OckuCie

Rihanna will now have her opportunity to impress NFL fans with a one-of-a-kind performance this upcoming February. But how much will she get paid to perform at Super Bowl LVII? Artists aren't paid a specific amount for their halftime performances. According to Joanna Hunter, a spokesperson for the NFL, everything the artist(s) would need is paid for by the league. The cost of an average halftime show has exceeded $10 million in recent years.

So why do artists choose to perform if they aren't getting paid? The sales of their music and their overall audiences spike by over 100% on average after the performance. That exposure on national television can be monumental to the artist's sales.

Fans are excited at the prospect of this season's halftime show and Rihanna will doubtless put on one hell of a display.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Apple Music 1 and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far