"True degenerates": DraftKings' deleted 9/11 parlay for Jets vs Bills gets universally bashed by NFL fans

The New York Jets and Buffalo Bills will play in the Week 1 finale on Monday night. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets are hoping that their first game will fare better than their stadium neighbors.

As was done on Sunday night ahead of the New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys game, the NFL will honor the victims of the September 11 attacks. While social media is flooded with tributes, there was one brand that took it too far.

The sports betting app, DraftKings, listed a "Never Forget" parlay for Monday night. It featured the Jets/Bills game and the New York Yankees and New York Mets games.

The parlay received a lot of criticism from DraftKings players. Many said it was an insensitive take on an atrocity. The sports betting platform has since removed the parlay from its Monday lineup.

Despite its removal, the conversation on social media continued to circulate. NFL fans and gamblers were shocked that the platform would think this was a good idea:

Aaron Rodgers speaks ahead of his Jets debut

For the first time in his 18-year career, quarterback Aaron Rodgers will start the season outside of Green Bay. The 39-year-old will make his debut with the New York Jets. The quarterback will get his first taste of the AFC East with a matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Ahead of his debut, Rodgers sat down with FOX's Erin Andrews to speak about the future. He also mentioned the filming of HBO's "Hard Knocks" and the overall experience with the show:

"It's been a new chapter in New York. That chapter in Green Bay has been closed. It was a beautiful one, but this is a new chapter about a brand-new slate to let these guys get to know who I am, what my leadership style is, my energy, me kind of being myself. I've never had a chance to be on ‘Hard Knocks.’"

Aaron Rodgers also spoke to Andrews about the new perception of him. He said the narrative that he is a 'new' person is completely wrong. Insisting he has always been the same person. The difference now is that NFL fans are getting a chance to see his true personality.

We will see if he is the same Rodgers on the field against the Bills tonight.