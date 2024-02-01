“Drake Maye’s career already over” - Commanders having Dan Quinn, Aaron Glenn as HC finalists has fans concerned about QB

The Washington Commanders, a day after whiffing on youthful offensive coordinators Ben Johnson and Bobby Slowik, now find themselves potentially needing to choose from three defensive coaches as Ron Rivera's successor.

On Wednesday, Jonathan Jones, CBS's lead NFL insider, reported that general manager Adam Peters had identified three favored candidates for the franchise's new head coach. These are current defensive coordinators, Aaron Glenn of the Detroit Lions, Dan Quinn of the Dallas Cowboys, and Baltimore Ravens defensive line coach Anthony Weaver.

The list, however, has not gone very well with fans, who are showing concern for presumed quarterback prospect Drake Maye.

Why have Commanders passed over Ben Johnson? Explaining Adam Peters' decision to pass over Lions OC for HC position

Ben Johnson has made it clear that he has unfinished business in Detroit after turning the Lions into one of the best offensive teams in the league. But a recent report has shed more light on why he made the decision about the Commanders' coaching wishlist.

On Wednesday, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer remarked in his coaching notes that while management was impressed with Johnson's track record, he ultimately failed to meet ownership's expectations:

“Washington really liked Johnson. But this was no fait accompli. In fact, as I’d heard it, the Commanders were hitting a soft reset in their process this week, looking to go with in-person interviews, and open-minded to wherever those talks would take them. And for all of his strengths, Johnson didn’t knock his first interview with Washington out of the park.“

Another insider doubts that Commanders will hire either Bill Belichick or Mike Vrabel

Besides the three defensive coaches mentioned above, former New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick remains in the conversation in Landover as he looks to avoid going on hiatus or even retiring. But a day after NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry said ideological differences would preclude an agreement, Fox Sports' Ralph Vacchiano joined him in sharing a similar sentiment but for different reasons.

“They have concerns about everything from Belichick’s age (71) to his willingness to work under a GM who will have control over personnel, to whether he’d even want to take on what could be a years-long rebuilding job.”

Regarding Belichick's former linebacker Mike Vrabel, he recalled an executive questioning the former Tennessee Titans head coach's relative absence from the rumors.

"He's one of the most respected coaches in the league and there'd be no learning curve with him. If they bring him in for an interview they'd never let him leave."

The Commanders, however, do have another personnel decision in the works: they are reassigning former GM Martin Mayhew to another role within the Adam Peters regime.