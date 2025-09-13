  • home icon
"Draymond would be nothing without Klay & Steph": NFL fans blast Warriors star for taking shots at Bills QB Josh Allen

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 13, 2025 04:35 GMT
NFL fans blast Warriors star for taking shots at Bills QB Josh Allen
NFL fans blast Warriors star for taking shots at Bills QB Josh Allen

Four-time NBA champion Draymond Green has little to no faith in Josh Allen's talent. During an interview with NFL insider Jordan Schultz on Friday, the Golden State Warriors star had a pretty interesting take on the Buffalo Bills quarterback.

Green stated that Allen is a great quarterback in the NFL. However, he always fails to deliver when it matters the most for his team on the field.

"He's not the guy," Green said. "Yeah no. And I like said before, Josh Allen is like a damn good quarterback, but just because he's a damn good quarterback, don't make you a guy. He's never going to get it done when it matters the most."
"And so I don't care how Herculean of a comeback expert you have at home in week one, he's never going to be the guy that's going come out and win a championship and be the guy when it matters the most. He's not the guy."

Fans took to the comments to blast the Warriors' star for his take on Allen.

Draymon Green made his comment while talking about Josh Allen's performance during the Bills' epic comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. They were down by 15 points at one point in the fourth quarter.

However, the quarterback found the end zone in three different situations to help his team secure a 41-40 win. He completed 33 of the 46 passes he attempted on the field for 394 yards and four total touchdowns.

Last season, Allen helped the Bills compete in the AFC championship game, where they unfortunately lost to the Chiefs. He was honored as the NFL MVP for his contributions on the field.

Jets HC Aaron Glenn shares his honest take on Josh Allen

The New York Jets started the season with a 34-32 loss to the Steelers at home. In Week 2, they are scheduled to take on Josh Allen and the Bills.

Ahead of this showdown, Aaron Glenn came forward to talk about the Bills quarterback and their game plan against him on Sept. 14

"He's one of those guys that can will his team to victory ... Our will has to be stronger than his will, and that's a challenge in itself because of who he is. So this is going to be a game of who's going to outwill each other," Glenn said as per ESPN's Rich Cimini.
Will Allen be able to help the Bills dethrone the Chiefs as the AFC champions and make a Super Bowl appearance this year?

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

