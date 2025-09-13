"Draymond would be nothing without Klay & Steph": NFL fans blast Warriors star for taking shots at Bills QB Josh Allen

Four-time NBA champion Draymond Green has little to no faith in Josh Allen's talent. During an interview with NFL insider Jordan Schultz on Friday, the Golden State Warriors star had a pretty interesting take on the Buffalo Bills quarterback.Green stated that Allen is a great quarterback in the NFL. However, he always fails to deliver when it matters the most for his team on the field.&quot;He's not the guy,&quot; Green said. &quot;Yeah no. And I like said before, Josh Allen is like a damn good quarterback, but just because he's a damn good quarterback, don't make you a guy. He's never going to get it done when it matters the most.&quot;&quot;And so I don't care how Herculean of a comeback expert you have at home in week one, he's never going to be the guy that's going come out and win a championship and be the guy when it matters the most. He's not the guy.&quot;Fans took to the comments to blast the Warriors' star for his take on Allen.beanskiii @beanskinoLINK@TheDunkCentral Draymond would be nothing without Klay and Stef👑 @7ixersLINK@TheDunkCentral No joke Josh Allen is better at his sport right now than Draymond has ever been at Basketball so who is he to be talking? Josh IS the teamBill Hurst 🇺🇸 @billhurstLINK@TheDunkCentral Where would Drummond be w/o Steph??? Prob on his 4th teamEE @epicethLINK@TheDunkCentral I love when a “not the guy” guy, talks about another guy “not being the guy”Sticker Dood (Clip Arc) @EtanBossLINK@TheDunkCentral Guy who never was the number 1 option shares his opinionOG Anunoby Addict @PlayoffBoundNYKLINK@TheDunkCentral Mond would be delivering DoorDash orders if he wasn’t drafted by the team that had 30Draymon Green made his comment while talking about Josh Allen's performance during the Bills' epic comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. They were down by 15 points at one point in the fourth quarter.However, the quarterback found the end zone in three different situations to help his team secure a 41-40 win. He completed 33 of the 46 passes he attempted on the field for 394 yards and four total touchdowns.Last season, Allen helped the Bills compete in the AFC championship game, where they unfortunately lost to the Chiefs. He was honored as the NFL MVP for his contributions on the field.Jets HC Aaron Glenn shares his honest take on Josh AllenThe New York Jets started the season with a 34-32 loss to the Steelers at home. In Week 2, they are scheduled to take on Josh Allen and the Bills.Ahead of this showdown, Aaron Glenn came forward to talk about the Bills quarterback and their game plan against him on Sept. 14&quot;He's one of those guys that can will his team to victory ... Our will has to be stronger than his will, and that's a challenge in itself because of who he is. So this is going to be a game of who's going to outwill each other,&quot; Glenn said as per ESPN's Rich Cimini.Rich Cimini @RichCiminiLINKAaron Glenn on the challenge of Josh Allen: &quot;He's one of those guys that can will his team to victory ... Our will has to be stronger than his will, and that's a challenge in itself because of who he is. So this is going to be a game of who's going to outwill each other.&quot; #JetsWill Allen be able to help the Bills dethrone the Chiefs as the AFC champions and make a Super Bowl appearance this year?