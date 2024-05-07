Drew Bledsoe reveals who wrote viral Gisele Bundchen divorce joke for Tom Brady's roast 

Former NFL quarterback Drew Bledsoe has revealed that his wife wrote his viral Gisele Bundchen joke at the Tom Brady roast on Sunday. Bledsoe was one of several people who had a joke about Brady and Gisele's divorce.

He said that he has two things that Brady will never have, a 28th wedding anniversary and being drafted first overall.

"Two things I've experienced that you never will, Tom. Being drafted as 1st pick in the Draft and celebrating a 28th wedding anniversary. That was yesterday, Happy anniversary, babe," Bledsoe joked to Brady.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following the joke going viral, Bledsoe said on The Dan Le Batard Show that his wife came up with the viral joke.

Expand Tweet

“My brother, one of the funniest humans I know, he helped out. And, I’m going to get in really big trouble for this but I’m willing to wear it. The Gisele joke? That actually came from my wife.

"Don’t tell her I told you. The truth is it was a replacement for a joke that I’d written that was far worse. She said no, you can’t do that one," Bledsoe said.

The joke was one of the better ones of the entire night, but it was Bledsoe's wife who came up with it. However, Bledsoe delivered it perfectly, which helped the joke land so well.

Bledsoe was drafted first overall by the New England Patriots in 1993. He spent nine seasons with the team and was traded to the Buffalo Bills after Tom Brady took over as the starting QB.

In his NFL career, Bledsoe threw for 44,611 yards, 251 touchdowns and 206 interceptions.

Gisele Bundchen reportedly upset with divorce jokes at Tom Brady roast

During the roast of Tom Brady, several jokes were about his divorce from Gisele Bundchen.

During the roast, Gisele was in Brazil helping people recover from the flooding, but a source close to the Brazilian supermodel told People that she was disappointed with the jokes about her:

“This past week, Gisele has been tirelessly dedicated to aiding those in need in her home state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, which is grappling with the worst flooding in its history.

"She was concerned about family affected by the devastating floods, so to hear her life being joked about was very disappointing.”

Drew Bledsoe wasn't the only person who joked about the divorce between Gisele and Tom Brady, as there were several jokes about it throughout the night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback