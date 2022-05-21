NFL Rumors: Drew Brees a possibility for FOX, but network won't 'break the bank' for him

Drew Brees retired from the NFL following the 2020-21 season. Brees last played in 2021, in a Divisional Round loss to Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After the 30-20 playoff defeat, Brees retired from football, having featured in 20 memorable seasons.

After his retirement, Brees announced on "The Today Show" that he would be working with NBC Sports as a studio analyst for "Football Night in America" and, as a game analyst for Notre Dame football.

Heading into this NFL season, Brees is now a possibility for Fox Sports at the No. 2 spot, according to Andrew Marchand, who tweeted:

"Drew Brees is a possibility for Fox Sports in the No. 2 spot. If Brees wants to have a great career as a broadcaster in the NFL, this is probably his best, maybe last, chance to do it. Fox won't break the bank for him, but the opportunity will be there."

If Brees wants to have a big NFL broadcasting career, this is probably going to be his best -- maybe last -- chance to do it. Fox will not break the bank for him, but the opportunity will be there.



NEWS: Drew Brees is a possibility for Fox Sports at the No. 2 spot.

Rumors speculated this week that Brees would not be returning to NBC Sports. Now, there are rumors that he could join Fox Sports in the booth as Troy Aikman's backup.

With Greg Olsen joining Fox Sports, Marchland pointed out that Brees could still join the network alongside Joe Davis or Adam Amin.

"In his first season at NBC, Brees grew to enjoy games more than the studio, according to sources. Amazon also likes Brees, which could create the possibility of him doing work on Thursday Night Football and then calling games for Fox on Sundays."

Drew Brees could potentially return to the football field in 2022

While it's just speculation for now, Brees could make a return back to the field this season. Brees put out a Tweet (in regards to rumors of him leaving NBC Sports) saying he's currently undecided about his future.

Drew Brees @drewbrees Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know

The former quarterback recently had shoulder surgery, which would make it tough for him to start by the beginning of the season.

According to ESPN's Ed Werder, Brees won't be ready to hit the field until September, maybe even October, which would make a comeback a little bit harder. Werder reported that Brees underwent successful shoulder surgery a few weeks ago.

Brees will have to make a decision soon as training camp looms right around the corner. He missed all of the last season as he was retired, and Jameis Winston was the starter. He was re-signed to a two-year $28 million deal this off-season.

