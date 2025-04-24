Drew Brees claims media obsession with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter is setting them up to fail

Ex-NFL quarterback Drew Brees expressed concern about the excessive media attention surrounding Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

Shedeur, the son of NFL legend and Colorado coach Deion Sanders, was once considered a potential No. 1 pick but has seen his stock reportedly fall. Hunter, nicknamed "Unicorn" for his rare ability to play both wide receiver and cornerback at an elite level, has generated buzz as a possible top three selection.

Brees shared his thoughts on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Thursday, just hours before the draft begins in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I've never seen more hype, never seen more hype in an offseason than what has encircled Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter," Brees said. "And so obviously, a lot of that has come from what Prime has brought to Colorado and kind of this process through the offseason for those guys."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The hype machine has worked both for and against the Colorado stars. According to USA Today's Jarrett Bell, Sanders has become "the most polarizing player in the draft," with his standing reportedly "tumbled like Tesla stock." Meanwhile, Hunter has made headlines by threatening to "never play again" if not allowed to continue as a two-way player in the NFL.

Travis and Shedeur Sanders are living the hype train

NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn

Drew Brees pointed to the changing media landscape as a key factor.

Ad

"It's the way that they build the lead-up to the draft now," Brees said on Thursday, via 'The Dan Patrick Show.' "I mean, there's more coverage on this, more talk on this, and more analysis on this than there ever has been. Look, these guys are great players. Now it's just a matter of where they go," Brees added during his Dan Patrick Show appearance.

Ad

The draft narrative around Shedeur Sanders has taken a particularly harsh turn. Once a unanimous projected top pick, he now faces questions about his arm strength, tendency to hold onto the ball too long and even his character. In March, an anonymous NFL staff member claimed that Sanders came across as "brash and arrogant" as well as "unprofessional and disinterested" during his combine interviews.

These criticisms prompted NFL analysts Ryan Clark and Kyle Brandt to defend Sanders on social media. They called out the anonymous assistant coach who labeled Sanders' formal interview "the worst" he'd ever been part of.

The intense spotlight stems partly from their existing fame. Sanders and Hunter already command significant national profiles thanks to Amazon's "Coach Prime" series featuring their time at Colorado. They've also secured substantial NIL deals in college. Sanders earned around $6.5 million and Hunter around $5.7 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles