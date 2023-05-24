In a time when social media has the power to amplify both the positive and negative aspects of our lives, public figures often find themselves caught in the crossfire.

One such incident occurred in 2019 when former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees became the center of controversy over a video campaign.

The video in question was meant to support National Bring Your Bible to School Day, an event aimed at encouraging young students to express their faith.

However, what drew ire from critics was the association of the video with an organization known for its anti-LGBTQ stance.

The backlash was swift and severe, with many accusing Brees of aligning himself with a group that promoted discrimination and inequality. Amid the growing backlash, Drew Brees decided to address the issue head-on.

Drew Brees delivered a passionate plea to defend his stance

Taking to social media, Drew Brees shared a heartfelt video message to set the record straight and defend himself against the accusations:

"I filmed a video recently that was encouraging kids to bring their Bibles to school for National Bring Your Bible to School Day. To be able to live out your faith with confidence and I even gave one of my favorite Bible verses. It was as simple as that, so I'm not sure why the negativity spread or why people tried to rope me into certain negativity."

Drew Brees @drewbrees Hopefully this sets the record straight with who I am and what I stand for. Love, Respect, and Accept ALL. I encourage you not to believe the negativity you read that says differently. It’s simply not true. Have a great day. Hopefully this sets the record straight with who I am and what I stand for. Love, Respect, and Accept ALL. I encourage you not to believe the negativity you read that says differently. It’s simply not true. Have a great day. https://t.co/4RdTahE7EZ

The former Super Bowl winner made it clear that he does not endorse any groups that promote discrimination or inequality and reiterated his commitment to inclusivity and equality:

"I do not support any groups that discriminate or that have their own agendas that are trying to promote inequality. OK? So, hopefully, that will set the record straight, and we can all move on because that's not what I stand for. Have a great day."

While the incident undoubtedly caused a stir and sparked heated debates, it also served as a reminder of the power of public figures' words and actions.

In an era where athletes are increasingly using their platforms to advocate for social change, they must remain mindful of the organizations and causes they choose to align themselves with.

