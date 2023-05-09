Drew Brees once confessed to being wildly in love with his wife Brittney everyday even after 20 years of married life

Drew Brees loved the game of football for nearly his entire life, but there's one person he loves more than football. The former NFL star met his now-wife Brittany Dudchenko while both attended Purdue University in the late 1990s. Brees spoke to Us Weekly in July 2022 about the love he has for Brittany after two decades of marriage.

He spoke about how he falls in love with his wife after all these years of marriage:

“I can say this: I fall in love with my wife more every day and I find that I continue to pursue her every day. I don’t want to get complacent in a relationship or a marriage where it’s like every day’s groundhog day and getting the kids ready for school and this and that.”

He added:

“I consider myself very fortunate [and] very blessed to have met my wife in college. To have gone into the NFL without a really solid relationship like that … I think it becomes harder and harder for guys as they progress through their career.”

Drew Brees also noted in the interview that he now has the time to spend more time with his wife:

“I try to surprise Brittany by taking her places or doing different things. We go on hikes twice a week. That’s the one thing about retirement — I can actually spend some time with my wife during the day while the kids are at school.”

The couple have four children together: sons Baylen, Bowen, Callen, and a daughter, Rylen. In March 2021, Drew Brees called it a career after 20 seasons in the NFL.

Drew Brees and his NFL career in review

Brees was drafted in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. The former Purdue quarterback spent the first five seasons of his career with Chargers. He threw for 12,348 yards, 80 touchdowns and 53 interceptions in 58 starts in San Diego.

The quarterback suffered a labrum tear in the Chargers' regular-season finale in 2005. He also had damage to his rotator cuff and had a dislocated shoulder. In the end, the team decided to let him hit free agency.

Drew Brees found a home with the New Orleans Saints in March 2006. He resurrected his career under head Sean Payton. He finished second in the MVP voting in his first season with the Saints, leading the NFL with 4,418 yards.

Brees led the league in yards in the 2008 season, throwing for over 5,069 yards and winning Offensive Player of the Award.

The following season, Brees led New Orleans to their first Super Bowl in franchise history. They defeated Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts to win the Lombardi Trophy as Brees won Super Bowl MVP.

Brees after the Saints won Super Bowl 44

Drew Brees played 15 seasons with the Saints, throwing for over 5,000 yards five time and over 4,000 yards 12 times with the team. The All-Pro is the Saints all-time leader in passing yards (68,010) and touchdowns (491).

Overall, he's second in NFL history in both catgories with 80,358 yards and 571 touchdowns.

