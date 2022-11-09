Drew Brees never winning MVP remains among NFL's biggest anomalies

How Drew Brees ended up not winning an NFL regular season MVP award during his career remains a bit of a mystery. The former New Orleans Saints quarterback has done it all and won it all. He even has a ring and Super Bowl MVP award to show for his performances over the years. However, he was never awarded the regular season MVP award.

Drew Brees celebrating the New Orleans Saints' Super Bowl XLIV win with his son and family

So how is it so that the Super Bowl-winning future Hall of Fame QB has never won the award? Well, he's gone as close as one can get by being named runner-up for the award as many as four times (2006, 2009, 2011, and 2018). So what's stopped him from winning the award? Let's go back and see how he fared against the winner of the MVP title whenever he was placed as the runner-up.

LaDainian Tomlinson (2006)

LaDainian Tomlinson bulldozed his way to the award in 2006 with 44 out of a possible 50 votes. Rushing for a career-high 1,815 yards and scoring 28 touchdowns, Drew Brees' former Los Angeles Chargers teammate secured the award with ease.

Peyton Manning (2009)

In another landslide loss, the 13-time Pro Bowler was bested by then-Indianapolis Colts star Peyton Manning. The older Manning brother snagged 37.5 points while Brees could only garner 7.5. Some argued that this was tough on Brees, who statistically had a better season than Manning that season.

Aaron Rodgers (2011)

Two years later, Drew Brees was back knocking on the door with a record-shattering campaign. The New Orleans Saints quarterback threw for 5,476 yards, smashing the passing record set by Miami Dolphins legend Dan Marino in 1984. Rodgers, though, walked away with the award thanks to a stellar showing himself. His landslide 48-vote win was definitely something no one saw coming.

Patrick Mahomes (2018)

Nearing the end of his career, the future Hall of Famer took one more shot at the most valuable player title. However, he ended up losing to Kansas CIty Chiefs' QB sensation Patrick Mahomes.

Did Drew Brees deserve to win NFL MVP award?

A case can certainly be made for Drew Brees for an MVP shout. One could argue that 2009 was when the quarterback deserved it the most thanks to his standout performances in the regular season. The Saints star, after all, had one more touchdown, five fewer interceptions, and a passer rating way higher than Manning's that season.

Another season to consider would be his 2011 loss to Rodgers. The quarterback had over 300 more passing yards and one more touchdown, but it was perhaps the Packers QB's impeccable 45-6 TD-INT record that swayed voters toward him.

The Saints quarterback still holds multiple franchise and league records. Having won nearly everything there is to win, the only blip on the retired superstar's legacy will forever remain among the NFL's biggest anomalies.

