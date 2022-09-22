"Drink a little more of it" - Shannon Sharpe urges Aaron Rodgers to do more drugs to increase his chances of winning the Super Bowl 

Aaron Rodgers has been involved in one of the most controversial storylines of the 2022 NFL offseason. The Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback recently admitted to using Ayahuasca, a hallucinogenic drug, prior to the start of the 2020 season.

While he did so legally while on a trip to South America, Ayahuasca is a banned drug in the United States.

Aaron Rodgers claims that his experience with Ayahuasca has helped him elevate his game to the next level. The Packers QB has won consecutive NFL MVP awards in the last two years.

Shannon Sharpe recently challenged Rodgers' stance on the situation during an episode of Undisputed. Here's what Sharpe had to say:

"Well then, why didn't it help him get to the Super Bowl? So you need to drink a little bit more then, because it's wearing off at the end of the season. Because clearly come playoff time, you're not the same player, come playoff time, that you are in the regular season.

"So you might need to stay over there a little longer and drink a little more of it, because I'm trying to figure it out. It helps you win an MVP, but it can't help you beat Jimmy Garoppolo, and it can't help you beat Tom Brady on a day when he throws three picks."

Sharpe pointed out that if Ayahuasca was as beneficial as Rodgers claims it is, then maybe it should have helped him find more success in the postseason. Rodgers has struggled to win in the playoffs for more than the last decade, with or without ayahuasca.

Aaron Rodgers' struggles in the NFL playoffs with the Packers

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers began his career with plenty of postseason success in his early years as the starting quarterback for the Packers. He recorded victories in five of his first six career playoff games, including winning a Super Bowl ring and a Super Bowl MVP award at the end of the 2010 NFL season.

Rodgers has struggled to find any consistent success since winning his one and only ring. He has posted a disappointing 7-9 postseason record since then and has never even returned to another Super Bowl, let alone win one.

