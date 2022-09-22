"This is a bad message to be sending" - Skip Bayless unimpressed by Aaron Rodgers' ayahuasca celebration

Aaron Rodgers admitted to using ayahuasca, a hallucinogenic drug, while on a trip to South America prior to the start of the 2020 NFL season. It has been one of the more controversial stories of 2022 because though he did so legally while out of the country, it's a banned substance in the United States.

During Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season, Allen Lazard scored a touchdown and celebrated with other Green Bay Packers players by pretending to drink ayahuasca.

Here's how that looked:

The Packers really did an Ayahuasca celebration The Packers really did an Ayahuasca celebration 💀 https://t.co/6ciOgT6Em3

Skip Bayless recently discussed the Packers' group celebration on an episode of Undisputed. The analyst also gave his take on what he thinks about Aaron Rodgers publicly glorifying the psychadelic drug.

Here's what he had to say:

"Now, he's had the number one seed in his last two straight home playoff games. These are the narratives that he's trying to dodge. He's trying to shift it into this hallucinogenic that he keeps bringing up right. I gotta tell you, if I'm the commissioner of this league, or anybody in the home office, I'm furious over this. This is a bad message to be sending."

Bayless continued:

"And yet Aaron did say, after Lazard and company, they did the celebration right? Drinking the hallucinogenic. I didn't even get it at the time they were doing it, but two or three of the Packers take a drink from his cup, and they all just fall on the ground, right? Like they're having a religious experience, like you said, foaming at the mouth."

Bayless suggests that Rodgers is using his experience with ayahuasca as a distraction from the narrative surrounding his recent postseason struggles. While he continues to struggle in the playoffs, Rodgers has been one of the best players in the NFL during the regular season in recent years.

How has Aaron Rodgers performed since taking ayahuasca?

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Since Aaron Rodgers admittedly took ayahuasca prior to the start of the 2020 NFL season, he has been the most consistently dominant player during the regular season. He has combined to record an impressive 26-7 record, while being named the NFL MVP each season since taking the hallucinogenic.

Despite his massive regular season success, Aaron Rodgers has been unable to find the same results in the playoffs. He has recorded just a 1-2 postseason record over the last two years, despite all three games being played at Lambeau Field.

