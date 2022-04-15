"It's just very disturbing"- Driver called 911 reporting Dwayne Haskins' bizarre walk on highway before death

A driver spotted Dwayne Haskins while he was walking on the highway. The driver, whose name is Chris Stanley, stated that he was so in shock at what he saw that he dialed 911. Stanley said he saw the quarterback with his arms in the air minutes before the quarterback was fatally hit by a dump truck on a Florida highway.

Stanley was scared of what could transpire, so he called the police. He still has no idea what the quarterback was trying to do:

“That's why it's just very disturbing. I just didn't understand the situation.”

Brooke Pryor @bepryor When you think of Dwayne Haskins, think about his smile. Think of the positive impact he wanted to have on the people around him.



Stanley stated that he was concerned that the quarterback was going to be hit as he was already on the highway:

"He was about halfway to a quarter way in the right lane, already onto the highway, and I was already concerned that somebody was going to strike him right there at that moment. And what I noticed was a Mack truck, or a big tractor-trailer, with also another vehicle that started moving a little bit to the left.”

The witness also noted that he was more concerned with the quarterback as he was entering onto the road system:

“I was in the left lane, and then there was the right lane. And then I noticed an individual there starting to make their way onto the road. I did not see any vehicle nearby. I was more concerned with him because he was already making his way onto the road system.”

Haskins died at the scene of the accident, according to the authorities who were on-scene.

The life of Dwayne Haskins

Candlelight Vigil Held for Dwayne Haskins Jr.

He was born in Highland Park, New Jersey, to his parents, Tamara and Dwayne Haskins Jr. The quarterback had one sister, Tamia, and was married to Kalabyra. They had just gotten married in March of last year.

His parents released a statement, saying:

“We have had such an overwhelming outpouring of love for our son since the news broke of our loss. Anyone who knew Dwayne knows he worked exceptionally hard to achieve such a high level of success at such a young age. He was touched by so many people on his journey to being a standout athlete and we are grateful to all of them. This pain is unimaginable and we appreciate everyone who shares in our heartbreak.”

Kalabyra also released a statement through the Pittsburgh Steelers, which said:

The former Washington Commanders and Steelers quarterback was just 24 years old.

Edited by Windy Goodloe