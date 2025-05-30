“Dude can’t draft but got an extension”: NFL fans react to Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s contract extension

Bringing back Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as the Minnesota Vikings general manager has got some fans out there scratching their heads. On Friday, the 43-year-old agreed to a multi-year extension with the club, having served in the role since January 2022.

“Dude cant draft but got an extension,” tweeted @SittoLucas.

“May they continue to have piss poor drafts,” said @sportsArenaTz.

“For 0 playoff wins,” said @JDavid_GoPackGo on X.

Since being named Vikings GM, Adofo-Mensah hasn’t had a great track record when it comes to drafting players, with the likes of Lewis Cine struggling to stay healthy, while Andrew Booth is among the many highly touted players that haven’t panned out.

While the Vikings have made the playoffs in two of the past three seasons, they’ve yet to win a postseason game with Adofo-Mensah as GM, losing 27-9 to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round last season.

Not everyone shared the same thought on the Vikings GM, though, with @arshiazee tweeting:

“Smart move by the Vikings locking in stability at the top. Big offseason ahead.”

“Super Bowl (s) incoming,” was posted by @ryanthomas_26 on X.

@CloneBro13708 said:

“About Time!”

The Vikings have won over a dozen games in two of their three seasons under Adofo-Mensah, claiming 14 victories last season, the most for them since the 1998 campaign (15).

While he’s had some draft picks that’ve struggled, Jordan Addison has worked out well with the Vikings' first-rounder in 2023, averaging over 13 yards per catch in his two seasons in Minnesota with a combined 19 TD catches.

Before contract extension, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s making moves for his franchise quarterback

He has had a polarising effect. Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has made numerous changes to the squad ahead of the 2025 regular season.

A couple of key areas he is emphasising are adding receiving depth and improving quarterback protection.

All of this to cater to their franchise quarterback J.J. McCarthy. The club signed receivers Tim Jones and Rondale Moore from the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons, respectively, and added Will Fries and Ryan Kelly to the O-line from the Indianapolis Colts. Kelly is a four-time Pro Bowl centre.

As impressive as the Vikings were in 2024 with Sam Darnold under centre they struggled in the pass protection game. The now Seattle Seahawks QB was sacked 48 times in the 2024 regular season.

