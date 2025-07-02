"Dumb a**” - Antonio Brown calls out '45–50%' tax cuts in US while sharing harsh reality of being NFL star

Never shy to say what’s on his mind, former four-time First-team All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown is ripping the NFL for its supposed tax cuts. Brown played 11 seasons in the NFL, leading the league in receptions and receiving yards on two occasions.

The former Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers said on X Wednesday:

“Combined, an NFL star often loses 45–50% of their gross salary to all taxes combined then imagine 401k they tell you put away then imagine child support 20 percent you seeing about 20 percent your real value imagine what i think about your dum a**”

Brown was involved in a financial dispute with the Buccaneers. In January 2022, Fox Business reported that Brown asked the Bucs for $2 million in contract incentives to be guaranteed, but the team declined.

The club released Brown following an outburst in a game against the New York Jets in the 2021 season, throwing his equipment into the stands after dealing with an ankle injury. According to Brown, he was told by someone on the team:

“You’re done.”

That seemed to trigger the outburst. When that decision was made, Brown forfeited his remaining incentives and was no longer a part of the Buccaneers.

NFL stars paying back millions in taxes

Antonio Brown's rant on X was anything but a revelation, as there are many examples of players being heavily taxed.

In 2023, San Francisco 49ers’ Arik Armstead revealed how much he was earning, with his invoice indicating he had nearly 50% of his salary cut through taxes.

In early June, ML Football tweeted that reigning league MVP Josh Allen pays just over $27 million in taxes total. In March, Allen signed a six-year extension with the Buffalo Bills for $330 million with $250 million guaranteed, which puts him on an annual salary of $55 million.

The San Francisco 49ers extended Brock Purdy’s contract, inking Mr. Irrelevant to a contract worth $265 million. According to AMW Capital, though, Purdy will be paying $130 million in taxes as a result of that salary.

Earlier this year, the NFL’s salary cap was set at $279.2 million.

