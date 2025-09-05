"Dumbest s**t ever" - Fans call out NFL for "Black National Anthem" performance during Cowboys-Eagles season opener

NFL fans took to social media to call out the league for the black national anthem being sung during the Cowboys-Eagles season opener on Thursday. They argued that the country needed one national anthem for inclusivity, and that is the 'Star Spangled Banner.'On Monday, reports confirmed that the Philadelphia-native band, Boyz II Men, would be performing the national anthem during the Eagles vs Cowboys season opener at Lincoln Financial Field. Before them, Laurin Thalese came forward to perform the black anthem 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' as the opening act.As per the team's official website, Thalese was excited about the opportunity to be able to perform the Black anthem at Lincoln Financial Field.&quot;I'm feeling so excited and honored,&quot; Thalese said. &quot;I'm really excited to see what it's going to feel like. ... I love feeling the pulse of the city, but I've never been to a game. So, this is my entrance. This is my foray into real-life Eagles fandom, and being able to really be a part of it, like, what better way? It's kind of crazy, actually.&quot;However, the performance was panned by fans. They stated that trying to appease two sides of people in the United States would not lead to unity.Kevin Finnerty @ProLooper18LINKRemove the black national anthem man. We will never join as a country if we have to play 2 anthems to appease 2 sides of this country. We are ONE nationTo the Moon, Alice! @artimus241LINKWe have one national anthem- the Star Spangled Banner. That's it. Stop dividing us with that other song. @nflChampagne Joshi @JoshWalkosLINKCan we all agree that the “black national anthem” they insist on singing before the real national anthem is the dumbest shit ever?Mike Gerstenkorn @GerstenkornMikeLINKWhat is this in place of the national anthem, wtf is wrong with my country?Is It Logical @Is_It_Logical_LINKNFL starting with some more racist bullshit again. As per usual. The national anthem is all inclusive. It’s the only song needed.Ultra Padrino 🇺🇸 @NewGenGaviriaLINKOnce again the @NFL singing the Black National Anthem! WTF! Where is the Hispanic, Indian or Korean national anthem to be all inclusive! This is why don’t watch the #NFLThe Cowboys take to the field for the first time after trading away star linebacker Micah Parsons. Following failed contract negotiation attempts, Jerry Jones and his team gave him away to the Packers while acquiring DT Kenny Clark and two first-round picks in the draft.On the other hand, the Eagles are aiming to defend their Lombardi trophy after winning the Super Bowl LIX showdown last season.The Eagles unveil new Super Bowl banner before season opener against the Dallas CowboysA few minutes before the game, Philadelphia unveiled its Super Bowl LIX championship banner at Lincoln Financial Field. It was the 17th banner added to the stadium along with the team's other championships and division titles.The team also brought out two giant replicas of the Lombardi trophy onto the field. Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie then brought out the real trophy alongside retired two-time Super Bowl champion Brandon Graham.Following this game against the Cowboys, Nick Sirianni's team will take on the Giants at AT&amp;T Stadium in Week 2. It will be broadcast on FOX Sports at 1:00 pm ET.