  "Dumbest s**t ever" - Fans call out NFL for "Black National Anthem" performance during Cowboys-Eagles season opener

"Dumbest s**t ever" - Fans call out NFL for "Black National Anthem" performance during Cowboys-Eagles season opener

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 05, 2025 01:11 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

NFL fans took to social media to call out the league for the black national anthem being sung during the Cowboys-Eagles season opener on Thursday. They argued that the country needed one national anthem for inclusivity, and that is the 'Star Spangled Banner.'

On Monday, reports confirmed that the Philadelphia-native band, Boyz II Men, would be performing the national anthem during the Eagles vs Cowboys season opener at Lincoln Financial Field. Before them, Laurin Thalese came forward to perform the black anthem 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' as the opening act.

As per the team's official website, Thalese was excited about the opportunity to be able to perform the Black anthem at Lincoln Financial Field.

"I'm feeling so excited and honored," Thalese said. "I'm really excited to see what it's going to feel like. ... I love feeling the pulse of the city, but I've never been to a game. So, this is my entrance. This is my foray into real-life Eagles fandom, and being able to really be a part of it, like, what better way? It's kind of crazy, actually."
However, the performance was panned by fans. They stated that trying to appease two sides of people in the United States would not lead to unity.

The Cowboys take to the field for the first time after trading away star linebacker Micah Parsons. Following failed contract negotiation attempts, Jerry Jones and his team gave him away to the Packers while acquiring DT Kenny Clark and two first-round picks in the draft.

On the other hand, the Eagles are aiming to defend their Lombardi trophy after winning the Super Bowl LIX showdown last season.

The Eagles unveil new Super Bowl banner before season opener against the Dallas Cowboys

A few minutes before the game, Philadelphia unveiled its Super Bowl LIX championship banner at Lincoln Financial Field. It was the 17th banner added to the stadium along with the team's other championships and division titles.

The team also brought out two giant replicas of the Lombardi trophy onto the field. Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie then brought out the real trophy alongside retired two-time Super Bowl champion Brandon Graham.

Following this game against the Cowboys, Nick Sirianni's team will take on the Giants at AT&T Stadium in Week 2. It will be broadcast on FOX Sports at 1:00 pm ET.

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Brad Taningco
