REPORT: Dwayne Haskins had alcohol and ketamine in his system before accident that claimed his life

New details regarding Dwayne Haskins and his unfortunate death have now come to light. According to reports, the 24-year-old had a significant amount of alcohol along with recreational drugs ketamine and norktamine in his system. These drugs are often used as a medical anesthetic as well as a recreactional drug.

Brian Linder @SportsByBLinder Dwayne Haskins ‘drank heavily’ at club, had recreational drugs in his system when he was struck and killed, medical examiner says pennlive.com/sports/2022/05… Dwayne Haskins ‘drank heavily’ at club, had recreational drugs in his system when he was struck and killed, medical examiner says pennlive.com/sports/2022/05…

According to a report released by the medical examiner on Monday, Haskins' blood alcohol reading was .20 the first time it was taken and then .24. The legal limit in Florida is .08.

The quarterback trained the day before the incident and then proceeded to go to dinner with a person named Joey. They reportedly had a fight in a club and the pair then went their separate ways.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet A statement from attorney Rick Ellsley on behalf of Dwayne Haskins’ widow, Kalabrya Haskins: A statement from attorney Rick Ellsley on behalf of Dwayne Haskins’ widow, Kalabrya Haskins: https://t.co/lUVVfapJJM

The former Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was tragically killed as he attempted to cross a South Florida freeway.

According to the Miami Herald, Haskins passed away due to blunt force trauma and his unfortunate death was accidental.

Dwayne Haskins' death hits NFL community hard

Candlelight Vigil Held for the former Buckeye

News of the quarterback's passing hit many hard. He was just starting to get his feet underneath him in Pittsburgh, where he was a backup last season but did not play a snap.

The outpouring of emotion from everyone who knew the quarterback was seen, heard and felt. His wife took to social media to share her thoughts and grief over her husband’s tragic passing.

It has been a reminder to all that life is both fragile and precious, even more so as Haskins should have had a long life ahead of him. He was videoed in the company of Steelers running back Najee Harris, the day before his death. The pair were laughing and enjoying themselves.

Charles Palla @ChazPalla Dwayne Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins releases a dove after her husband’s memorial service April 22, 2022 at Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh. Dwayne Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins releases a dove after her husband’s memorial service April 22, 2022 at Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh. https://t.co/0kvOts0x8Z

Having been drafted in the first-round by Washington, the former Ohio State Buckeye had hoped to be the man to take the franchise forward. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case, but this upcoming season was thought to be a chance for the quarterback to make stake his claim following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement.

With the release of the report on Monday, the picture around the sad passing of the 24-year-old becomes a little clearer. It is truly a sad time for all of those who knew him and all those who follow the NFL.

