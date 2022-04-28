"I am having a very hard time watching fake love" - Dwayne Haskins' ex-girlfriend calls out media in emotional IG post 

Dwayne Haskins' ex-girlfriend Savhana Arai Cousin is not dealing well with the death of her ex-boyfriend, nor is she expected to. But the "fake love" that has been pouring out for the quarterback since his passing has not sat well with her.

In an emotional post on her Instagram page on Monday, Cousin wrote that she is having a rather difficult time processing everything. From the way the media has portrayed Haskins, to watching the fake love that has come his way, and how the entire thing has played out.

Cousin wrote:

“I am having a very hard time processing the way media can portray a great man…I am having a very hard time watching fake love…I am having a very hard time listening to the audio…I am having a very hard time with the way everything played out…."

The remainder of Cousin's emotional post details the pair's relationship when they were together. It is clear how much Haskins meant to Cousin, despite them having separated some time ago. It is also evident that the quarterback left his mark on her, in the best way possible.

Dwayne Haskins never got a proper go at NFL level

Dwayne Haskins never got ample opportunity to prove his worth

Taken with Pick 15 in the first-round of the 2019 NFL draft by Washington, the Ohio State Buckeye quarterback never really got going in the NFL. He had an impressive college record with Ohio State. It saw him win 13 out of his 14 games, throw for 5,396 passing yards, 54 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Thought by many to be the guy to take the franchise forward, Haskins never really got a proper go at it. He started only seven games in 2019 and won two, throwing for 1,365 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and seven interceptions during that span.

The quarterback was named the starter in 2020. But he was then benched after a couple of poor displays and remained as the team's back-up for the rest of the season. He was let go from the team after the last regular season game.

He was then picked up by the Pittsburgh Steelers and remained as a back-up but never saw any game time in the regular season. One can only think that, given he was a first-round selection, he should have seen more game time in his two years with Washington.

Unfortunately, Dwayne Haskins never got the chance to prove his worth in Pittsburgh as he was tragically killed while trying to cross a Florida freeway a couple of weeks ago.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat