"We have never met or spoken to the wife" - Dwayne Haskins' parents won't attend funeral service in Pittsburgh

Dwayne Haskins' tragic death has been tough for his family and his teammates. While three memorial services have been planned for him, his parents commented publicly that they would not be attending his funeral services scheduled for Friday.

In a statement, the parents indicated that the reason they won’t be attending is due to his wife, Kalabrya Haskins:

“We have never met or spoken to the wife, and we didn’t want our son’s funeral service to be the place we met her for the first time.” - parents of Dwayne Haskins

Although Haskins’ parents and wife have not met, it appears the parents do not wish their first meeting to be at their son's funeral. Their statement does not indicate that they do not wish to meet her at a later time, so hopefully the three most important people in Haskins’ life will have the opportunity to meet soon.

Dwayne Haskins’ family will have multiple services to honor his memory

To share Dwayne Haskins’ memory with friends, family, teammates, and coaches, the family will hold three memorial services. The three services will take place in New Jersey, where Haskins was born, Potomac, Maryland, where he attended high school, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

At Bullis High School in Maryland, Haskins was a standout athlete. Because of this talent, he received multiple offers from colleges. He initially committed to play college football at the University of Maryland, but he later transferred to Ohio State University. Haskins was also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2018.

The Washington Redskins selected Haskins with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, alongside his college teammate, Terry McLaurin. He played for the Washington franchise for two seasons before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021 where he was teammates with fellow quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The former Ohio State Buckeye had a prolific college football career, going 13-1 in the 2018 season and throwing for 4,831 yards with 50 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

Haskins died tragically on April 9 when he was hit by a truck while attempting to cross an interstate in Florida. The 911 call that was released indicated that Haskins’s wife called the authorities from Pittsburgh when he did not call her back after he told her that he'd run out of gas and was leaving his vehicle to get more fuel.

We here at Sportskeeda continue to send our condolences to Dwayne Haskins' family and friends.

