NFL News Roundup - New details emerge from Dwayne Haskins' death, Von Miller sued by ex over revenge porn and more 21 April 2022

With only days remaining for the 2022 NFL draft, much of the focus is on the new crop of superstars who could potentially emerge from this class. But that doesn't mean that there's been a dearth of news from the current crop of NFL stars themselves.

With more players asking for trades and some more uncomfortable partings expected in the days to come, there's no dearth of twists and turns for NFL fans to follow this offseason.

Von Miller's ex claims NFL Pro Bowler driven by rage

Von Miller recently showed that he still is one of the league's most lethal threats from defense. Signing a blockbuster $120 million dollar, six-year deal with the Bills earlier in the offseason, things were looking up for the two-time Super bowl winner.

TMZ @TMZ Von Miller is being sued by a woman in L.A. who claims the NFL star sent sexually explicit photos of her to "two celebrities" tmz.me/rTgQMbr Von Miller is being sued by a woman in L.A. who claims the NFL star sent sexually explicit photos of her to "two celebrities" tmz.me/rTgQMbr

TMZ reported that Miller was being sued by his ex from Los Angeles for distributing photos of the two in sexually explicit poses to two well-known celebrities. Miller is yet to deliver a response on the matter.

Officials release diagram of Dwayne Haskins' deadly crash

The NFL world was shocked by the sudden demise of 24-year-old quarterback Dwanye Haskins after being hit by a dump truck while crossing a busy interstate on April 9 in Broward County, Florida.

Since then, many more pieces of evidence have been found related to Haskins' case. Officials yesterday released a diagram sourced by TMZ detailing the events that led up to Haskins' death on the interstate.

eports from the crash indicate that the former Buckeye was struck by at least two vehicles in the accident. Earlier in the week, Haskins' wife Kalabrya released the date for her husband's celebration of life memorial service to the public.

The visitation will be on April 22 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church, immediately followed by a full service at the same location from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Clay Hall @claywsyx6 I just received a text from Dwayne Haskins Sr including this video which he wanted shared on social media. Prayers to the family as they celebrate the life of their son & brother this week. I just received a text from Dwayne Haskins Sr including this video which he wanted shared on social media. Prayers to the family as they celebrate the life of their son & brother this week. https://t.co/sbRQt8b8vY

Aaron Rodgers spotted with daughter of Bucks owner Mallory Edens at NBA game

Aaron Rodgers just laid rumors to bed by signing a big money extension with the Green Bay Packers. Now taking some time off, the four-time NFL MVP winner was recently spotted at the Milwaukee Bucks' home stadium alongside the franchise owner's daughter Mallory Edens.

Lilian Chan @bestgug Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was seen cheering on Bucks during the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series on Wednesday.



he sat courtside next to his teammate Randall Cobb and Mallory Evans, daughter of billionaire Wes Edens Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was seen cheering on Bucks during the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series on Wednesday.he sat courtside next to his teammate Randall Cobb and Mallory Evans, daughter of billionaire Wes Edens https://t.co/SNEKvsMGUy

Rodgers himself is also a minority owner of the Bucks and thus it no coincidence that these two bumped into each other. Edens is the daughter of Bucks team owner Wes Edens. She is often seen courtside at Bucks games. Edens has a following of her own with 200,000 plus followers on Instagram, but has plans to buy her own NBA franchise at some point in the future.

