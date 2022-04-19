Dwayne Haskins' wife announces funeral date for former Steelers QB

Kalabrya Haskins, the widow of former NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr., has updated the public with details of the memorial service to celebrate her late husband's life.

In the update, she states that the celebration of life will be held on Friday, April 22, in Pittsburgh at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church from 11 am to 1:00 pm. The service will be open to the public.

Before the service, there will also be a visitation at the same location and on the same day from 9:00 am to 11:00 am.

Dwayne Haskins leaves a lasting legacy in the game of football

Before being drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders franchise, Dwayne Haskins was a legend at Ohio State University.

The former signal-caller of the Buckeyes set the college football world on fire in 2018. That year, he set the Big Ten record for passing yards with 4,831 and passing touchdowns with 50.

He won several awards that season, including the Sammy Baugh Trophy (the nation's top college passer award), the Kellen Moore Award (the nation's top college quarterback), and the Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year Award. He was also named MVP of the 2019 Rose Bowl game.

For his efforts during the season, he finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting that year on his way to the NFL. The quarterback was drafted to a Washington franchise that was in disarray, as it continues to be.

The former OSU standout played sparingly for the franchise for two seasons before the Pittsburgh Steelers signed him in January 2021. The Steelers are known for their stability, and since their inception, they have only had three head coaches, each highly successful.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was one of many who left a message on the passing of his player and friend:

Haskins finally had the chance to learn under a true veteran quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger. The latter will undoubtedly join the Hall of Fame at some point in the future after announcing his retirement after the 2021 season.

The ability to watch and observe a legend at the position is exactly what was needed on Haskins' part to develop and prepare for a possible starting role this upcoming season. But a tragedy struck on April 9 when he lost his life after being struck by a dump truck while trying to cross a busy interstate in Broward County, Florida.

Dwayne Haskins' legacy is his steadfast dedication to getting better despite being one of the greatest college quarterbacks ever to play the game.

He did not rest on his laurels and did not allow the dysfunction of the Washington franchise to dampen his spirit or ability to play the game at the highest level.

He will never be forgotten. Rest peacefully, young king.

