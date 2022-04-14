Dwayne Haskins' wife breaks her silence following untimely death of Steelers QB

Dwayne Haskins' wife, Kalabrya Haskins, released a statement about her husband, whose life was cut short far too soon. She said:
"I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time of loss," Kalabrya Haskins said in her statement. "The overwhelming thoughts and prayers have been fuel for our emotional depletion. ... The meaningful touches and impact Dwayne made as husband, son, brother, teammate and friend is a timeless treasure imbrued in our hearts."
Kalabrya Haskins continued:
"My husband was more than a great football player. He had the smile of a rainbow that touched the diversity of so many. He will forever rest and remain in our hearts til the end of time."
Many are still trying to process Dwayne Haskins' sudden death. The 24-year-old tragically lost his life on Saturday after he was hit by a dump truck while attempting to cross a South Florida highway.
As expected, the outpouring of emotions, tributes and well wishes for his family and friends has been nothing short of astounding. From current and former players to media outlets, it has dominated the sporting landscape, as it should.
A memorial service will be held for the 24-year-old in Pittsburgh on April 22 at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tributes for Dwayne Haskins and his family continue
The loss of the 24-year-old hit everyone hard. This led to many current and former NFL players sending love and tributes to the quarterback's family and friends.
The quarterback's college team, the Ohio State Buckeyes, posted on their social media with a statement about his untimely passing.
His Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Chase Claypool posted a heart-wrenching video of himself trying to process the news.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith spoke about the quarterback's tragic passing on First Take.
Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III posted on his Twitter account about the sudden loss of the 24-year-old.
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett posted on his social media account that the 24-year-old always had a smile on his face. He also offered prayers to his family.
It was a truly shocking incident that took the life of a young person still making his way in the world. The 24-year-old was a key member of community work in Pittsburgh and will be sorely missed by everyone.