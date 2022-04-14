Dwayne Haskins' wife breaks her silence following untimely death of Steelers QB

Dwayne Haskins' wife, Kalabrya Haskins, released a statement about her husband, whose life was cut short far too soon. She said:

"I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time of loss," Kalabrya Haskins said in her statement. "The overwhelming thoughts and prayers have been fuel for our emotional depletion. ... The meaningful touches and impact Dwayne made as husband, son, brother, teammate and friend is a timeless treasure imbrued in our hearts."

Kalabrya Haskins continued:

"My husband was more than a great football player. He had the smile of a rainbow that touched the diversity of so many. He will forever rest and remain in our hearts til the end of time."

Many are still trying to process Dwayne Haskins' sudden death. The 24-year-old tragically lost his life on Saturday after he was hit by a dump truck while attempting to cross a South Florida highway.

As expected, the outpouring of emotions, tributes and well wishes for his family and friends has been nothing short of astounding. From current and former players to media outlets, it has dominated the sporting landscape, as it should.

A memorial service will be held for the 24-year-old in Pittsburgh on April 22 at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tributes for Dwayne Haskins and his family continue

Candlelight Vigil Held for Dwayne Haskins Jr.

The loss of the 24-year-old hit everyone hard. This led to many current and former NFL players sending love and tributes to the quarterback's family and friends.

The quarterback's college team, the Ohio State Buckeyes, posted on their social media with a statement about his untimely passing.

Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 @OhioStAthletics Gene Smith @OSU_AD Shocked and saddened by the devastating news about Dwayne. He was a legend on the field and truly a tremendous human being. Prayers to the Haskins’ family. Shocked and saddened by the devastating news about Dwayne. He was a legend on the field and truly a tremendous human being. Prayers to the Haskins’ family. https://t.co/A3osynNcWM The Dept. of Athletics is terribly saddened to learn of the death of Dwayne Haskins. We are thinking of the entire Haskins family during this most difficult time. Our prayers are with the family, and with his current and former teammates, coaches, friends and relatives. twitter.com/osu_ad/status/… The Dept. of Athletics is terribly saddened to learn of the death of Dwayne Haskins. We are thinking of the entire Haskins family during this most difficult time. Our prayers are with the family, and with his current and former teammates, coaches, friends and relatives. twitter.com/osu_ad/status/…

His Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Chase Claypool posted a heart-wrenching video of himself trying to process the news.

Bob Pompeani @KDPomp 🏻 🏻 A real heartbreaking moment with #Steelers Chase Claypool who spent some of Dwayne Haskins final hours with him before Haskins Tragic death #RIP A real heartbreaking moment with #Steelers Chase Claypool who spent some of Dwayne Haskins final hours with him before Haskins Tragic death #RIP 🙏🏻🙏🏻https://t.co/Ge6F0Sg77n

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith spoke about the quarterback's tragic passing on First Take.

Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III posted on his Twitter account about the sudden loss of the 24-year-old.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII Dwayne Haskins died this morning after being hit by a car at only 24 years old. He had so much life ahead of him even beyond the football field. Most will remember him as a star at Ohio State and NFL QB, but let us all send up a prayer for his family who lost so much more. Dwayne Haskins died this morning after being hit by a car at only 24 years old. He had so much life ahead of him even beyond the football field. Most will remember him as a star at Ohio State and NFL QB, but let us all send up a prayer for his family who lost so much more. https://t.co/jL5abZ98Pc

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett posted on his social media account that the 24-year-old always had a smile on his face. He also offered prayers to his family.

Myles Garrett @Flash_Garrett

Prayers out to his family 🏾

He always had a smile on his face and that’s how I’ll remember him. Rest In Peace to Dwayne Haskins..Prayers out to his familyHe always had a smile on his face and that’s how I’ll remember him. Rest In Peace to Dwayne Haskins..Prayers out to his family 🙏🏾He always had a smile on his face and that’s how I’ll remember him.

It was a truly shocking incident that took the life of a young person still making his way in the world. The 24-year-old was a key member of community work in Pittsburgh and will be sorely missed by everyone.

