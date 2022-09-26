Dwayne Johnson promises to send Panthers LB a special gift after ending NFL's longest active losing streak

The Carolina Panthers won their first game of the season and ended a nine-game losing streak on Sunday with a 22-14 win over the New Orleans Saints. It was the longest active losing streak in the NFL, which is now officially broken. After the game, Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu was asked how he would celebrate the big win.

He joked, saying he was going to drink some tequlia before backtracking and saying he would spend time with his family. A reporter then asked Luvu if he had a preferred brand of tequila. Luvu mentioned that his favorite is Teramana Tequila, which is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's brand. Luvu then gave Johnson a shoutout and said that he has been supporting Teramana for a while.

Johnson saw the clip of the interview and congratulated Luvu and the Panthers on the win on Twitter. He then told the Panthers linebacker that he would have his team reach out to him and send some Teramana his way:

"Appreciate you my uso and keep kickin’ ass. Congrats on the win! I’m sending @teremana- it’s on the way! I’ll have my team get in touch."

Can Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers right the ship?

It took until Week 3 of the NFL season for quarterback Baker Mayfield to get his first win for Carolina. It was the franchise's first victory since Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season. The Panthers went on to lose their final seven games of the season and then the first two of the current campaign.

The big divisional win against the New Orleans Saints could help the team move forward and perhaps give fans more confidence in Mayfield. Mayfield had just a 48% completion rate with 170 passing yards and one passing touchdown. The ground game with running back Christian McCaffrey led the charge.

With backup quarterback Sam Darnold expected to return from injury sometime around midseason, Mayfield could cement his job as the starter. Next week, Carolina will host the Arizona Cardinals, who are also 1-2 on the season. The Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray have looked inconsistent at the start of the season. Their lone win came in overtime over a winless Las Vegas Raiders team.

With both teams very much in need of a win, it will be interesting to see who takes the victory.

If you use any of the above quotes, please H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far