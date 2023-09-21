Eagles A.J. Brown vehemently denies heated Jalen Hurts debate had anything to do with low targets

Last week in the game against the Minnesota Vikings, A.J. Brown had a heated debate with quarterback Jalen Hurts. There was a lot of focus on that moment as the Philadelphia Eagles' offense was not playing well and Brown looked frustrated.

After the game, Hurts cleared the air and said that there was no beef and both players were simply looking to win the game. Recently, Brown also spoke about that incident and clarified that the debate was not due to fewer targets.

Here's what he said about the incident:

"Whatever the discussion, you know, this is a game that we both love and, and I want everybody to understand that sometimes emotions are high. And that's kind of what happened to you know, that doesn't mean it's the end of the world doesn't mean me and Jalen are beefing.

"It was not about targets, you know, I'm sure everybody thought that because he threw the ball in a row afterward but no, it's not over the targets or whatever the case might be, was something that happened earlier and we was having a discussion about it.

"So, I know everybody took that out of context but it's not a big deal, me and him are still on the same page, we're still growing. I'm still trying to become great and win most importantly."

In the game against the Vikings, A.J. Brown finished with four receptions for 70 yards and six targets. The Eagles won the game 48-22, with both the receiver and the quarterback coming out of the game happy.

Brown clarified that he didn't speak to the media after the game due to his high emotions, and wanted to cool down before sparking another controversy with his comments.

This was certainly the right decision by the Philadelphia Eagles star, as his recent comments clarified the whole situation.

A.J. Brown and Eagles' offense is off to a slow start

Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles offense led by A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith is off to a shaky start. Although they have won both of their first two games, a lot can be improved.

New offensive coordinator Brian Johnson is still adapting to the team, and it might take some time before Hurts and others start playing like they did last year.

So far in two games, A.J. Brown has had 11 receptions for 108 yards. In comparison, DeVonta Smith has recorded 11 receptions for 178 yards and has scored two touchdowns. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has thrown for 363 yards, two touchdowns and one interception with a passer rating of 93.1.

The Eagles will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 and it remains to be seen how their offense performs against them.