Darius Slay, like so many others across America, was very upset about the mass shooting that took place in Allen, Texas, over the weekend. A gunman exited a silver sedan and began shooting at an outlet mall in the Dallas area. Per authorities, the gunman killed eight and wounded seven before being killed by a police officer who was in the proximity of the mall.

The Eagles cornerback tweeted out his anger over the shooting, expressing that people are not safe anywhere in America:

Darius Slay @bigplay24slay 🏾 U can’t go nowhere in this world!! No school, no church,no hospital,no club no nothing without it getting shot up! U can’t go nowhere in this world!! No school, no church,no hospital,no club no nothing without it getting shot up!🙏🏾

The shooting was the latest of what has been an unparalleled string of mass killings in the United States. The victims' ages range from 5 to 61, according to a hospital spokesperson. Some witnesses described the gunman as dressed all in black and wearing combat gear.

Video taken following the gunman's death seemed to show an AR-15-style rifle next to his body. Mass killings are transpiring at an astonishing rate in the United States in 2023.

As stated by a database run by The Associated Press and USA Today together with Northeastern University, it's an average of about one per week.

Darius Slay isn't the only NFL star to comment on the shooting

Darius Slay wasn't the only NFL player to comment on the tragic mass shooting in Texas.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray attended high school in Allen, Texas, and tweeted out prayers and wanting to help in any way that he can:

Kyler Murray @K1 This is sickening. Prayers to the mass shooting victims in Allen, Texas.



If there is anyway I can help those affected by this tragedy please let me know.



When is this shit gonna stop? This is sickening. Prayers to the mass shooting victims in Allen, Texas. If there is anyway I can help those affected by this tragedy please let me know. When is this shit gonna stop?

Former NFL safety and ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark tweeted out an important message after news of the shooting:

Ryan Clark @Realrclark25 Man!! We gotta start taking care of each other. Man!! We gotta start taking care of each other.

Allen, Texas, native and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike sent prayers out to his hometown regarding the shooting:

Levi Onwuzurike. @LeviOnw 🏿 So senseless Praying for Allen and All the people and families affected🏿 So senseless Praying for Allen and All the people and families affected 🙏🏿 So senseless

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant quote tweeted Darius Slay's initial tweet, expressing outrage over the shooting:

Dez Bryant @DezBryant 🏿 twitter.com/bigplay24slay/… Darius Slay @bigplay24slay 🏾 U can’t go nowhere in this world!! No school, no church,no hospital,no club no nothing without it getting shot up! U can’t go nowhere in this world!! No school, no church,no hospital,no club no nothing without it getting shot up!🙏🏾 Shit sad man Shit sad man 🙏🏿 twitter.com/bigplay24slay/…

Per the Gun Violence Archive, there have been at least 198 mass shootings in the United States in which four or more individuals were either killed or wounded. That is the most at this point in the year since at least 2016.

